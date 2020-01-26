Kobe Bryant died at 41: the sports world reacts to the death of the basketball legend

The NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, is one of the five people who died in a helicopter accident that occurred on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

TMZ reported for the first time that Bryant was among those in the fatal helicopter accident. LA County Sheriffs confirmed that five also died in the accident.

His death affects not only the NBA, but the entire world of sport. His greatness on the court transcended the sport of basketball, and he is indisputably one of the most influential people, not only in the United States, but in the world.

In the hours that followed his death, several trends emerged on Twitter, including "Please God," "Laker," "Mamba," "RIP Legend," "Mamba Forever," "Prayers," "Rest in Paradise." and "Kobe."

These are some of the reactions of the players who learned about Bryant's premature death:

The world of sport reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant

This can't be true! 🙏🙏🙏 – Luka Doncic (@ luka7doncic) January 26, 2020

Devastated for all those families. The last time I talked to Kobe, I was excited about the next chapter of his life with his girls. https://t.co/tNlzVR9cAx – Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) January 26, 2020

I am legitimately crying now! Wow Rest in paradise Kobe Bean Bryant! – Kenjon Barner (@ KBDeuce4) January 26, 2020

Please no. Please god no. It can not be true. – Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

I can't even put the words together for this … no Kobe – Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Some of my most precious memories of sports while growing up was watching Kobe take over the games with my father. I modeled my mindset after him. Thanks for that Kobe. https://t.co/yRbe7mjYCH – Joey Burrow (@ Joe_Burrow10) January 26, 2020

R.I.P Kobe … this is devastating💔 – Christian Kirk (@ckirk) January 26, 2020

I mean I just saw my boy Kobe with the family in Los Angeles in a volleyball game … I can't believe it – Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 26, 2020

The warriors practiced when the news of Kobe Bryant's death was heard. They stopped the practice, canceled the availability of media. Like all NBA franchises emotionally shaken at this time, a lot of people in the organization were connected to him in several ways. – Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 26, 2020

We all mourn the death of @Kobe Bryant. My heart is with his family. May he rest in peace. 🙏 – Tony Allen (@ aa000G9) January 26, 2020

Man, my body so numb. Life is very short. Appreciate every minute, hour, day with your loved ones. RIP KOBE – Shaun Dion Hamilton (@ iam_sdh20) January 26, 2020

Man Kobe was one of my favorite / greatest athletes of all time 💔. RIP to an excellent – Eryk Anders (@erykanders) January 26, 2020

