Kobe Bryant died at 41: the sports world reacts to the death of the basketball legend

The NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, is one of the five people who died in a helicopter accident that occurred on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

TMZ reported for the first time that Bryant was among those in the fatal helicopter accident. LA County Sheriffs confirmed that five also died in the accident.

His death affects not only the NBA, but the entire world of sport. His greatness on the court transcended the sport of basketball, and he is indisputably one of the most influential people, not only in the United States, but in the world.

In the hours that followed his death, several trends emerged on Twitter, including "Please God," "Laker," "Mamba," "RIP Legend," "Mamba Forever," "Prayers," "Rest in Paradise." and "Kobe."

These are some of the reactions of the players who learned about Bryant's premature death:

The world of sport reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant

This story will be updated.

