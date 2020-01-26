Kobe Bryant died at 41: look back at images of his life

There will never be another Kobe Bryant.

The basketball legend, who played his entire 20-year career with Los Angeles Lakers, died Sunday in a helicopter accident. He was 41 years old.

Bryant was one of five people who died in the tragic accident, which took place on a hillside near an intersection in the area north of Malibu State Park in Los Angeles. The cause of the accident is still under investigation and events are still breaking.

Just six months ago, Bryant welcomed his fourth son, a girl, with his wife. Vanessa Bryant. The newborn is named after his father: Capri Kobe Bryant. The couple, who married in 2001, have three other daughters: 17 years old. Natalie, 13 years Gianna and 3 years old Bianka. Reports indicate that none of Kobe's immediate relatives were in the helicopter.