Kobe Bryant died at 41: look back at images of his life

Christian Petersen / Getty Images
There will never be another Kobe Bryant.
The basketball legend, who played his entire 20-year career with Los Angeles Lakers, died Sunday in a helicopter accident. He was 41 years old.
Bryant was one of five people who died in the tragic accident, which took place on a hillside near an intersection in the area north of Malibu State Park in Los Angeles. The cause of the accident is still under investigation and events are still breaking.
Just six months ago, Bryant welcomed his fourth son, a girl, with his wife. Vanessa Bryant. The newborn is named after his father: Capri Kobe Bryant. The couple, who married in 2001, have three other daughters: 17 years old. Natalie, 13 years Gianna and 3 years old Bianka. Reports indicate that none of Kobe's immediate relatives were in the helicopter.
While the world cries his death, let's take a look at the unforgettable and historical moments that shaped his life.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020026 / rs_634x1024-200126122902-634-Kobe-Bryant-life-in-photos.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1066751″ alt=”Kobe Bryant, Life in photos”/>
Andy Hayt / NBAE through Getty Images
Early Beginnings
The Charlotte Hornets selected Bryant in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020026 / rs_634x1024-200126123034-634-Kobe-Bryant-life-in-photos-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1066753″ alt=”Kobe Bryant, Life in photos”/>
Juan Ocampo / NBAE through Getty Images
Lakers Bound
After being the thirteenth general pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Kobe changed his draft rights to the Los Angeles Lakers.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020026 / rs_1024x759-200126120832-1024-Kobe-Bryant-LT-12620-GettyImages-92855239.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1066736″ alt=”Kobe Bryant, Life in photos”/>
EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP through Getty Images
Black mamba
Bryant helped the Lakers win after Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Orlando Magic in 2009. The Lakers won the National Basketball Association championships by defeating Orlando 99-86 for their 15th title and first since 2002 Bryant had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists when the Lakers completed a four-game victory to one in the best of the seven NBA finals.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020026 / rs_1024x759-200126122935-1024-Kobe-Bryant-LeBron-James-LT-12620-GettyImages-82536288.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1066752″ alt=”Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Life in photos”/>
Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE through Getty Images
Olympic
Kobe and his fellow NBA player Lebron James of the US Senior National Men's Team UU. defeated Spain 118-107 in the basketball game for the men's gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in 2008.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020026 / rs_1024x759-200126122552-1024-Kobe-Bryant-LT-12620-GettyImages-102188754.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1066746″ alt=”Kobe Bryant, Life in photos”/>
Garrett Ellwood / NBAE through Getty Images
Legends never die
Lakers fans celebrated Kobe's victory in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020026 / rs_634x1024-200126122749-634-Kobe-Bryant-Vanessa-Bryant-LT-12620-GettyImages-927389384.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1066747″ alt=”Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Life in photos”/>
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Soulmates
Photographed here in the Vanity fair Oscar party in 2018, Bryant and love for a long time Vanessa They got married in 2001.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020026 / rs_1024x759-200126121516-1024-Kobe-Bryant-LT-12620-GettyImages-895194666.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1066739″ alt=”Kobe Bryant, Life in photos”/>
Harry How / Getty Images
An affectionate goodbye
Bryant's family was by his side when he removed his # 8 and # 24 Los Angeles Lakers shirt at Staples Center in December 2017.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020026 / rs_634x1024-200126121804-634-kobe-bryant-LT-12620-GettyImages-927296918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1066740″ alt=”Kobe Bryant, Life in photos”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Oscar winner
At the 2018 Oscars, Bryant won the Best Animated Short Film Award for Dear basketball.
Keep coming back to E! News for real-time updates on this story.