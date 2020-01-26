Kobe Bryant died at 41: look at the photos of his family

Kobe Bryant He died in a helicopter accident on Sunday. He was 41 years old.

The NBA legend was one of the five people who died in the tragic accident. The plane fell on a hillside in Calabasas, California, around 10:00 a.m. of that day. His daughter, Gianna "GiGi" Mary–Onore BryantHe was also killed. She was 13 years old.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was married to his wife, Vanessa Bryant. In addition to being Gigi's father, he was the proud father of Natalie (17) Bianka (3) and Capri (7 months).

"I love having my daughters," Bryant said during an interview with Extra three years ago.

Several celebrities and athletes paid tribute to Bryant on social media. Shaquille O & # 39; Neal It was one of the stars in honor of Bryant.

"There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of losing my (niece) Gigi and my brother @kobebryant," wrote O & # 39; Neal along with a series of photos on Sunday. "I love you and you will be missed. My condolences are with the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'm sick right now."