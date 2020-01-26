Kobe Bryant died at 41: look at the photos of his family

Kobe Bryant He died in a helicopter accident on Sunday. He was 41 years old.
The NBA legend was one of the five people who died in the tragic accident. The plane fell on a hillside in Calabasas, California, around 10:00 a.m. of that day. His daughter, Gianna "GiGi" Mary–Onore BryantHe was also killed. She was 13 years old.
The Los Angeles Lakers star was married to his wife, Vanessa Bryant. In addition to being Gigi's father, he was the proud father of Natalie (17) Bianka (3) and Capri (7 months).
"I love having my daughters," Bryant said during an interview with Extra three years ago.
Several celebrities and athletes paid tribute to Bryant on social media. Shaquille O & # 39; Neal It was one of the stars in honor of Bryant.
"There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of losing my (niece) Gigi and my brother @kobebryant," wrote O & # 39; Neal along with a series of photos on Sunday. "I love you and you will be missed. My condolences are with the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'm sick right now."
To look back at Bryant's family photos, see the gallery below.
Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant Y Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant attended the world premiere of A wrinkle in time in Los Angeles in 2018.
Kobe and his family attended a women's basketball game in Los Angeles in 2017.
During a 2017 interview with ExtraKobe referred to his daughters as "daddy's princesses."
Bryant was all smiling while publishing with his family members during his jersey retirement ceremony in 2017. Magic johnson It was also there.
Kobe attended the 2016 Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Sports Awards with Vanessa, Gianna and Natalia in 2016.
Here, family members were photographed at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Kobe's wife and daughters attended their hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood, California, in 2011.
Kobe, his wife and their daughters celebrated the Lakers NBA championship at Disneyland in 2010.
The basketball star celebrated a Lakers victory with Vanessa and the children in a parade in Los Angeles in 2009.
