Kobe Bryant died at 41: Dwyane Wade, Drake and more stars pay tribute

Kobe ByrantFriends, family, fans and teammates of sports stars mourn the loss of the basketball icon.

A source confirms E! News that the Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. Kobe, 41, shares four daughters with his wife. Vanessa Bryant. According to reports from KABC-TV and TMZ, Kobe was one of the five people who died in the accident, which is now under investigation.

When news of his tragic death emerged on Sunday, the world turned to social networks to react to the heartbreaking news. Among those who mourn Kobe's death is the basketball star Scottie Pippen who tweeted, "I'm amazed. Words can't even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day."

"I hope this is not true man !!!" Tristan Thompson tweeted Sunday. "No Kobe."

Dwyane Wade brought to Twitter to write to his fans: "Nooooooooooo God, please, no!"