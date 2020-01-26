Kobe Bryant died at 41: Dwyane Wade, Drake and more stars pay tribute

Steve Granitz / Getty Images
Kobe ByrantFriends, family, fans and teammates of sports stars mourn the loss of the basketball icon.
A source confirms E! News that the Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. Kobe, 41, shares four daughters with his wife. Vanessa Bryant. According to reports from KABC-TV and TMZ, Kobe was one of the five people who died in the accident, which is now under investigation.
When news of his tragic death emerged on Sunday, the world turned to social networks to react to the heartbreaking news. Among those who mourn Kobe's death is the basketball star Scottie Pippen who tweeted, "I'm amazed. Words can't even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day."
"I hope this is not true man !!!" Tristan Thompson tweeted Sunday. "No Kobe."
Dwyane Wade brought to Twitter to write to his fans: "Nooooooooooo God, please, no!"
Sports fans like it Duck Y Vanessa Hudgens They have also turned to social networks to mourn Kobe's death.
"F – cccccck. If what I see is true, I am. Then. Sad. Our black mamba fell in a helicopter and lost his life today," Hudgens wrote on Instagram. "I am devastated. Crying. Sending so much love to Vanessa and the children."
"It can't be," Drake wrote to his fans on Instagram.
"This can not be real,quot; Khloe Kardashian tweeted. "There is no way! My heart hurts."
Basketball star Kevin Love further tweeted Sunday: "Please no. Please, God no. It can't be true."
"Simply devastated to hear about #KobeBryant. An extraordinary athlete and a really kind and wonderful man." Reese witherspoon He tweeted "Send love, prayers and compassion to your family. To your whole family @NBA too."
"It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba,quot; Justin Bieber He wrote on Instagram next to a photo with Kobe. "He gave me some of the best quotes we smiled to this day. I love you man!"
Our thoughts are with Kobe's loved ones during this heartbreaking time.
