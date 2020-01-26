Khloe Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon among the celebrities who were devastated

After news emerged that the basketball legend died in a helicopter crash, artists Kelly Clarkson and Travis Barker have also received tributes to former President Barack Obama.
Khloe Kardashian, Reese witherspoonY Throw bass They are among the stars that spill their hearts on social networks after the death of the basketball legend Kobe Bryant.
The 41-year-old sportsman died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning (January 26), and his famous fans quickly greeted the retired champion on social media.
Khloe wrote: "This can't be real, there's no way! My heart hurts … Please don't let this be true. I'm shaking."
Witherspoon added: "Simply devastated to hear about #KobeBryant. An extraordinary athlete and a really kind and wonderful man. Sending love, prayers and compassion to his family. To his whole family @NBA too," while Bass shared a photo of Kobe with his iconic purple and gold uniform and added the title: "Without words."
There were also tributes from former US leader Barack Obama, Khalid, Blink-182 battery Travis Barker, Disney boss Bob Iger, Kelly Clarkson, fellow basketball legends Vince Carter, Scotty PippenY Paul Piercefootball players Tom brady Y Brett Favreand rapper A $ AP Rocky, who wrote: "RIP KOBE, SO SAD, SO SAD AND SAD NEWS, WE LOVE YOU".
Ellen Degeneres He also rushed to jump on the sad news, tweeting: "Like everyone else, I am surprised and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken by his wife and family," while the former Lakers cheerleader Paula Abdul He posted a picture of her hugging Bryant and added the caption: "I am completely speechless and devastated by the unexpected death of my dear friend, @kobebryant."
"Kobe had a great heart and an even greater love for the Los Angeles community. Through its foundation, he changed the lives of so many people and families with his wife, Vanessa."
