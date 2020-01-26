Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson try to give Thompson a real brother: Khloe tries to have another baby?

%MINIFYHTML4bbe9d6314a812ae70396b8deb94bf0711% %MINIFYHTML4bbe9d6314a812ae70396b8deb94bf0712%

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson secretly together again? Are you trying to give True Thompson a brother? These are statements made in the February 3, 2020 issue of Star magazine. About a month ago, Tristan Thompson thanked Khloe Kardashian for his People’s Choice Award. Fans have speculated that the two are together again based on their presence on social networks, the fact that Khloe has not been made public with any other relationship, and his frequent Instagram stories about forgiveness and healing They focus on forgiving others who hurt us. Now, the magazine reports that they not only get back together, but Khloe wants to have another baby with Tristan so True can have a brother who has the same parents.

The source reported the following to the magazine.

"It sounds crazy, but Khloe has convinced Tristan to have another baby with her. They will try for six months and, if it doesn't happen naturally, she will study IVF. Khloe still has a fierce attraction for Tristan. She is so happy that he wants to do this with her, who has forgiven him for everything, even for deception. "

Tristan and Khloe surprised their fans when at Christmas they were photographed along with True curled up between them. The photo looked like they were a happy family and fueled the speculation that they had gathered.

Khloe Kardashian closes 2019 with adorable photos and videos of True Thompson and even Tristan! https://t.co/UkFUmE0StS – Charisse Van Horn✍️ (@CharisseVanHorn) January 5, 2020

It remains to be seen if Khloe is really trying to get pregnant, but this is a story that seems to be gaining ground. Because of Khloe's recent posts and Tristan's recent comments on Khloe's photos on Instagram, and for his thanks on their own social media platforms, there are many people who believe they are back together and keep it a secret.

Khloe Kardashian may have imagined Tristan Thompson for his cheating scandal and the alleged kiss with Jordyn Woods, but Khloe fans have not forgotten. There is no doubt that if Khloe and Tristan announced they would be together again, Khloe would echo their devoted fans who think Tristan will only hurt her continuously.

What you think? Should Khloe have another baby with Tristan Thompson?



