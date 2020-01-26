Keyshia Cole offers an emotional update on her mother, Francine ‘Frankie’ Lons, with photos and a heartbreaking message

Keyshia Cole has turned to social networks to give fans an update on her peculiar and hot mother, Francine "Frankie,quot; Lons, with a series of photos and an emotional message.

Fans discovered and fell in love with Frankie in the hit BET series of the diva, Keyshia Cole: how is itHowever, they also quickly learned about her troubled past as a lady of the night and her many addictions.

The R,amp;B singer recently shared a photo in which she hugs Frankie and her two children, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr. and baby Tobias Khale, and said she is looking for the help she needs.

Keyshia also showed support to his mother: “My day today. 🥰 Happy that you DECIDED FOR YOUR OWN, register at a center for treatment. It's only been two weeks, but I'm trying to be optimistic and optimistic. "Maybe that's what will make THIS TIME different." This is what YOU WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE … Maybe this is the YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS !!!!! GREATNESS 😍😎🥳 # Mom ”

A fan approached the mother of two and said: "Wow, I am legitimate very similar. I am in many ways. I am glad to see this. I am glad for you and your family, all aside. You deserve it, I am one Frisco girl. I know the struggle of having an addictive father. 🙏🙏🔥🔥🔥😘😘😍😍😍😍 "

Another commenter declared: "Love ❤️ and Frankie, she will do it this time because she wanted this (praying for you, ladies 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿My father has similar problems, he has never tried rehabilitation with 67 years old. I love it, honey.

This sponsor said: "She has done so much for her mother that she could never. God bless Keyshia,quot; closed gap "Cole. ❤️ This is amazing. ALWAYS have hope and never give up: prayers for your family. ❤️"

A kind comment said: "Keisha, I've been going through a similar situation with someone I love so much, so I know how exhausting emotions can be … But God, this is a big step, in which he wants help,quot; . yours for HER, all of you will be continually in my prayers, I love you, Frankie and the whole family, seriously … 2020 the year of restoration for all of us! 🙏🏾❤️😊 ”

A fifth follower explained: "If everyone knew if a drug addict is not ready, nobody, I mean, nobody can prepare them until they are ready. Frankie will overcome this battle this time."

Keyshia has shown a lot of maturity in recent months.



