Kevin Jonas kisses his wife during the performance of Jo Bro in the Grammys

the Jonas brothers Never disappoint your fans, especially your wives.
During the Grammy 2020 on Sunday night, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas Y Kevin Jonas They were able to take the stage and perform their latest hit "What a Man Gotta Do,quot;.
And between rocking in the audience and showing their general loot, the most important ladies of their life showed how great fans they are.
For starters, Kevin has fans Oh-ing and aww-ing when he stopped his performance to give Danielle Jonas a kiss.
And when the boys returned to the stage to finish their performance, the cameras focused on Danielle, Sophie Turner Y Priyanka Chopra who turned out to be dancing and singing.
Maybe it shouldn't be the biggest surprise. After all, these ladies also known as the J Sisters were able to appear in the official music video for "What a Man Gotta Do." And yes, we still get jealous.
During the awards ceremony on Sunday, the Brothers looked beautiful after being designed by Avo Yermagyan. As for that good skin, hairdresser Marissa Machado deserves credit after using Kosas e skyn ICELAND.
Another epic year has just begun for the Jonas Brothers.
Last week, the boy band announced a residence in April at the Park Theater in Las Vegas within Park MGM. And when Nick joins The voice This season as a coach, his brothers will serve as team advisors.
Keep rocking Jo Bros!
