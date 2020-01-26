Kenya Moore shows Marc Daly what he is missing with an amazing photo

Through social networks, Kenya Moore shared a sexy birthday photo in which she wears a white suit while hugging her 14-month-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

the Real Atlanta Housewives Star celebrated his 49th birthday and took the opportunity to show his gratitude for the wonderful gifts he received from God despite having had a difficult year with the announcement of his divorce from Marc Daly.

The model and the businesswoman wrote: “Happy birthday to me! Luckily, this has been a whole year! Despite the turmoil, there has been a constant positive force of love and light in my life. God brought this Angel to my world, which is the miracle known as Brooklyn, and every day is my birthday. How did she get here? Why did she choose me? I knew I needed her much more than she needed me.

The former beauty queen revealed: “You are my life Brooklyn, my happiness, my joy and the unconditional love that I expected all my life. You have the spirit of my grandmother. She left me so I could have you. I live all my life for you. You are all that is good in me and inspire me to be better every day. You are my legacy

My only birthday wish is that God continues to cover you and bless you forever and ever.

I pray for these things, Jehovah, in the name of your son Jesus Christ. Amen. ❤️👶🏽 #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn #unconditionallove ".

Moore also shared a beautiful photo with his close friends, such as Kandi Burrus, Tracey Edmonds and Cynthia Bailey.

One's mother said: “The best birthday night! My God, I have the best friends. You made me die! Thanks for making my birthday so much fun! I love you all. More photos to come with all my friends! By the way, I broke my record of 3.5 bellinis woooo hooo # light #RealFriends #love #BirthdayTurnUp #lit # 49andfine #blackdontcrack ".

Burruss said this to his friend: “Happy birthday @thekenyamoore! I hope this year brings you so much joy! I love this picture of you and @thebrooklyndaly. Happiness is upon you! Everyone give @thekenyamoore some birthday love! 🎂🎉🎂🎉 "

Edmonds added: “Happy birthday, beautiful! I can't wait for everyone to celebrate with you tonight! 😘 "

A fan replied: “Happy birthday, queen! Many blessings to many more! 🙏🏾😊 ”

Moore is trying to rebuild the pieces after the divorce news.



