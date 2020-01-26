Kenya Moore says NeNe Leakes has blocked her on Instagram!

%MINIFYHTMLb313a36e5893faf2a7c552169f0a7ce211% %MINIFYHTMLb313a36e5893faf2a7c552169f0a7ce212%

It seems that the drama between Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes is getting bigger and bigger to the point that now, NeNe has blocked Kenya on social media! The RHOA star told her followers about this yesterday in an Instagram post, spilling tea!

The publication also presented a kickback photo that was taken in the Forever Relevant Ball that he organized during his first season on the show in 2013.

The celebrities in the shot, who showed some of the cast members of Real Housewives of Atlanta from the past and present, were dressed as different legendary personalities such as Grace Jones and Tina Turner, to name just one couple.

Apart from NeNe and Kenya, other ladies who posed for the photo were Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks!

Next to the recoil complement, she wrote: ‘#FBF who remembers the #ForeverRelevant ball? #RHOA could not tag "all,quot; because it has not blocked any shadows. "

In fact, all the ladies were tagged in the post, with one exception, NeNe Leakes, so it wasn't hard for fans to quickly find out who he was talking about.

At the same time, it was not as surprising as his enmity has been more cruel than ever lately.

His great fight that had been provoked before season 12, was finally aired earlier this month, and it was crazy!

Kenya and NeNe almost had a physical fight all the time, while the other Housewives also discussed a number or different issues, all centered on who the & # 39; snake & # 39; who recorded Cynthia hitting NeNe without her knowledge!

And that was not the end since Kenya continued the dispute with a tweet that attacked NeNe's appearance!

‘Does she have a mirror? In his sixth nose job he always comes to the beautiful girls on the show, "he wrote. Alas!



