Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor on the list of winners for the Padma Shri Awards

The Padma Shri Awards are the fourth highest civil honor conferred by the Government of India. Awarded to 118 people for excelling in the field of art, the Padma Shri awards are a prestigious honor given to people for their excellence.

While celebrating the 71st Republic Day of the country, the government announced the names of those who will be honored with the Padma Shri this year. They reached the prestigious list Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Suresh Wadkar for their excellence in their respective fields.

Expressing his gratitude, Karan Johar turned to social networks and said: "It is not very often that I run out of words, but this is one of those occasions … Padma Shri. It is an honor to receive one of the most important civil awards from the country, overwhelmed by so many emotions at this time, humiliated, euphoric and also grateful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, create and entertain, I know that my father would be proud and wish he were here to share this moment with me. blessed."

Kangana also talked about awarding the prize. She said: “I feel humble and honest. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate it to all the women who dare to dream. To each daughter, to each mother and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country. "