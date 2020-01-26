Kandi Burruss celebrates Kenyan Moore's birthday and the ladies look beautiful

Kandi Burruss celebrated Kenya Moore's birthday and shared a photo of her evening on her social media account. You can check it below.

‘I guess it was a split decision about which camera we should look at. 😂 Happy birthday again @thekenyamoore! @traceyeedmonds @ cynthiabailey10 ", Kandi captioned her post.

Her friend Tracey wrote: ‘Lol !! I am so happy that I could finally hang out with all of you! The night went by very fast and the exchange of stories was priceless! I can't wait to do it again! I love you! & # 39;

Someone got excited about women's friendship: "I'm living for Cynthia, Kenya, and your friendship !!!!!" and another follower said: "I hope you enjoyed your happy birthday night, much more than you really are."

A follower said: "It's also a nice picture !!! You are all beautiful! Happy birthday, @thekenyamoore."

Someone else wrote: "You will be partying, partying, partying, hello. I used to party like that too when I was young. Now I am 62 years old, I just like to go and see other people who dress up they look laughing and enjoying. "

A follower said: "Hahaha, everyone needs to switch to assignments hahaha, it tickled me when Nene said that again, Lolol, happy birthday, Kenya … beautiful," and someone else posted this: "Ladies so beautiful! love to see the beauty of melanin shine in my tl ".

A fan said: Ya Yaaaaaaasssssss! #sisterhood #womanhood Some Flii & Fabulous Soul Day celebrating another year of Being Beyond (turn, turn) Wonderful years of life in abundance! "#Blackgirlmagic."

Someone said: "It doesn't matter what camera they were all looking at. Beautiful women shine." Beautiful photo ".

Apart from this, Kandi shared a beautiful photo of her baby, Blaze Tucker, and fans are here for it.

They praise the RHOA star in the comments as if there was no tomorrow. The girl could not be more loved.



