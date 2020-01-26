Kandi Burruss calls her husband Todd Tucker, her "perfect match,quot;

Kandi Burruss shared a photo of Kenyan Moore's birthday in which she is with her husband, Todd Tucker. She looks beautiful and shows a massive cleavage.

'My perfect match! Todd @ todd167 ’Kandi captioned her photo.

Someone asked the RHOA star: Es Is this Catch La? I went there with my daughter two years ago for her birthday … what an experience "and a follower said:" You are a great couple! You can tell your best friends. Happy for you. "

Another follower posted this: I still remember that episode when the boy told you that your future husband walks with you … until this day that gives me the chills! He was right !! Crazy!! As soon as he revealed that he was dating someone in his production tram, I remembered that episode and said wow he. I need to find that man and get information for me hahaha. "

A supporter seized the couple and said: ka @kandi, they are both such a beautiful couple, stay like this! I love you both together while ’while someone else posted this:‘ Perfect, not to mention beautiful. Love and many more blessings. "

Another sponsor told Kandi: Esta This skirt! I love. I've been looking for a good pair of leather pants and a skirt, "and a fan praised the couple and said:" From day one I admire this very inspiring woman and the perfect couple. "

Another follower said: "@kandi, you look great, but Kandi, can we get some special drinks at OLD LADY GANG, please,quot;?

One commenter posted this: ‘Remember KANDI You are an ANGEL YEAH. A true angel from heaven. Your. An ANGEL of Arc and an ALL-POWERFUL ANGEL And also your FEMALE God who made the Universes and Heavens with me at the BEGINNING. Of time in heaven. "

Another follower wrote: "I remember seeing you and him on the show, you could tell he was a real one." Congratulations to both "BLACKLOVE,quot;.

Ad

Kandi celebrated Kenya Moore's birthday and recently shared a photo of her evening on her social media account.



Post views:

0 0