Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson: are you waiting for me to return after your separation?

Is Kaia Gerber secretly waiting for Pete Davidson to complete the rehabilitation and be in a healthy place so they can get back together? This is the subject of an article in Satar magazine that suggests that the couple separated after an intervention by Kaia's parents, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, after Pete had reached a point of emotional breakdown. Kaia and Pete had a hot and passionate romance that seemed to sweep the 18-year-old. According to the latest reports, Kaia fell madly and deeply in love with Pete and is distressed that the two have separated.

The problem of February 3, 2020 states that Rande and Cindy intervened and that led Pete to see outpatient rehabilitation for his problems. Part of his help included breaking things with Kaia so she wouldn't be bombarded with her problems at such a young age.

The source told the media that she expects him to handle any problems she is dealing with quickly so they can meet and she is waiting for him in secret. Star stated the following, citing its source.

"She is having a very difficult time with all this. Yes, he has his problems, and they moved too fast, too fast, but finally she fell in love. Pete was so intense and hard to deal with towards the end."

You can see some photos of Kaia and Gerber when their relationship was becoming public news.

How serious are Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber? Being held in a serious pool. pic.twitter.com/4KmVlIvvea – Chicks in the office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 24, 2019

There were many reports that suggested that Kaia had fallen so deeply in love with Pete that she was considering marrying and even having a family with him. Some worried that she and Pete run away or that the young supermodel has a baby!

Although Pete is a very popular celebrity and a beloved element in Saturday night live, He has not kept secret that he has suffered substance abuse and other problems.

What do you think of Kaia and Pete? Did you like them as a couple? Are you surprised that Pete Davidson entered outpatient rehabilitation? Do you think breaking was the right thing?



