Justice remains elusive one year after the worst mining disaster in Brazil | Brazil news

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
A monument to commemorate a year since the worst industrial disaster in Brazil, in which 270 people died when a dam collapsed, sending a tide of toxic waste to the city of Brumadinho.

Search and rescue volunteers continue to search for bodies that were never recovered.

Manuel Rapalo from Al Jazeera reports from Brumadinho, Brazil.

