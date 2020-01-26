Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool children will play the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML549dd96488c6d5cd888b30dbb0f53f0811% %MINIFYHTML549dd96488c6d5cd888b30dbb0f53f0812%

Jurgen Klopp says that Neil Critchley will take over the repetition of the FA Cup against Shrewsbury that is scheduled during the winter holidays





Jurgen Klopp has accused the FA of not respecting the winter holidays

The head of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, will play against "the children,quot; in the repetition of the FA Cup against Shrewsbury and leave the game to the head of the U23, Neil Critchley, due to the winter holidays.

Shrewsbury's remarkable return earned the League One team a repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup in Anfield, but the names of opposition stars will not join them there.

The replay is scheduled for the week beginning February 3, during the winter holidays that were incorporated into the Premier League season, and Klopp has no intention of altering the plans.

"I think that in April 2019 we received a letter from the Premier League asking us to respect the winter holidays, not organize international friendlies or organize competitive games," said Klopp.

"And we respect that. I told the boys two weeks ago, & # 39; we'll have a winter break & # 39 ;.

January 29 – Premier League – West Ham (a)

February 1 – Premier League – Southampton (h)

TBC – FA Cup – Shrewsbury (h)

February 15 – Premier League – Norwich (a)

February 18 – Champions League – Atlético de Madrid (a)

February 24 – Premier League – West Ham (h)

February 29 – Premier League – Watford (a)

"It means we will not be there. It will be the children who play that game."

"You can't deal with us as nobody cares. I know it's not very popular, but that's how I see it. The Premier League asked us to respect the winter holidays. That's what we do. If the FA doesn't respect we can't change it. We won't be there. "

Klopp also confirmed that Critchley will take over the team, just as he did for the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa that Liverpool lost 5-0.

On that occasion, Liverpool's senior team was in Qatar competing for the Club World Cup, but this time it is about giving their players a proper rest.

Neil Critchley will take over Liverpool against Shrewsbury next month

When asked if they needed this break, Klopp added: "Only in this country are these types of questions asked. It's a winter break. What do you think?

"I can give you the letter. We have to respect the well-being of the players and that they need a rest: mental rest and physical rest."

"That's what winter break is about and then another competition tells us it's not that important. So we have to make this decision because children have family."

"International players are never out, so this is the week, and I said months ago, before I knew that the FA Cup could get in the way, it's a winter break. So we will respect it."