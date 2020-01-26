Julia Louis-Dreyfus jokes that she is a climate change activist because of it

During their discussion about climate change at the Sundance Film Festival, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was asked why she felt it was necessary to become an activist. She replied: "It's a good question," reported page six.

Julia was there at the event to promote her new movie, Downhill, co-starring Will Ferrell. Seinfeld's student asked aloud if her therapist was in the room. "Guilt is a great motivator for me," Dreyfus added, which caused a lot of laughter from the audience.

Louis-Dreyfus went on to say he wanted to spend his celebrity on "something of value." Louis-Dreyfus is not the only celebrity who is real about climate change. Even the supermodel, Bella Hadid, recently announced that she was donating money to plant trees.

Last summer, a large group of celebrities was accused of hypocrisy when they attended a Google summit for climate change on their private planes. It is possible that the Seinfeld student made reference to that incident, in particular. Anyway, Julia has had other problems on her plate in recent months.

For example, it was revealed last year that Julia had to file a restraining order against a woman who repeatedly threatened her. In December it was reported that Julia Louis-Dreyfus filed a restraining order against a woman who accused her of stealing her work. The alleged harasser says she is a writer.

The woman threatened to throw a "molotov cocktail,quot; in her house. In the court documents obtained by The Blast, it was revealed that Julia had to go to the judicial system to file a restraining order against a woman who had been harassing her for months.

For example, he placed a sign in his car that said: "Julia Louis-Dreyfus is robbing a homeless writer." The unidentified woman claims that Julia stole the content that was later used for her television series, Veep.

Since then, Julia has received multiple awards for the show, including Daytime Emmy Awards and SAG awards. Although he has found success in other areas, Louis-Dreyfus is famous for his work on the legendary television show, Seinfeld, cdeveloped by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld.



