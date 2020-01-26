Jordan Sinnott: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering non-league soccer player | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML397569d6404c084b6621b9031958660c11% %MINIFYHTML397569d6404c084b6621b9031958660c12%





Jordan Sinnott died after an attack in downtown Retford on Friday

A second man was arrested on suspicion of murdering unrelated footballer Jordan Sinnott, Nottinghamshire police confirmed.

The Matlock Town defender suffered a fractured skull fracture and died in the hospital just after 6 pm on Saturday surrounded by his family.

In a statement released on Sunday, Nottinghamshire police confirmed that a 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They also said that a 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of serious bodily harm shortly after the incident remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson of the Nottinghamshire Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Mr. Sinnott, whom our specialist officers continue to support. The family would like to convey their appreciation for the messages of support they have received and Ask for your privacy, be respected in this incredibly difficult time.

"We are still looking for people who may have been directly involved in the death of Mr. Sinnott and I urge anyone who has seen something to come. The answers to this case lie with the community and I know there will be witnesses who have vital information for us. .

"For the good of the family, I ask anyone who has witnessed these events to contact the Nottinghamshire police or call Crimestoppers anonymously with any information they may have."

You were not just a soccer player, you were our friend and brother. You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your last game for the club. Rest easy Jordan, we love you, we miss you and we will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/JB8ZCThCSZ – Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC) January 25, 2020

Police attended the Dominie Cross pub in downtown Retford after a report of up to eight people involved in a parking incident just after 11.25 p.m. Friday.

Then, officers helped ambulance teams treat Sinnott after he was found unconscious around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Two other men also suffered injuries during the incidents, with a 27-year-old man who suffered a suspected nose fracture and a 44-year-old man who received an alleged jaw fracture.

Sinnott was borrowed in Matlock by Alfreton Town. Both teams canceled their games on Saturday citing "tragic and unforeseen consequences."

Keith Brown, the executive director of Matlock, said: "His family and friends were with him by his side and we sent our deepest condolences at this sad moment."

A statement from Alfreton added: "Jordan was a model soccer player and an exceptional talent during his time at Impact Arena and had a close affinity with both the manager, the assistant and the players with whom he went on the field."

"The club would ask that the privacy of all Reds and Jordan's family and friends be respected during this delicate time."

Sinnott also played for Huddersfield Town, Altrincham, Chesterfield, FC Halifax Town and had a spell on Bury borrowed.

His father Lee played for Watford and participated in the 1984 FA Cup final against Everton. He also played for other clubs such as Crystal Palace and Huddersfield.