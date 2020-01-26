Jonjo O & # 39; Neill junior will go up to Native River in Denman Chase | Racing news





Richard Johnson riding Native River clears the last to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup

Colin Tizzard has confirmed that Jonjo O & # 39; Neill Jr will partner with Native River at Betfair Denman Chase next month.

The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero claimed his first victory since his memorable victory on the blue ribbon by landing at the Many Clouds Chase last month in Aintree for the first time.

After Native River won the Denman Chase in 2017 and 2018, the Grade Two contest in Newbury on February 8 looks like the ideal springboard on the way back to Cheltenham in March, but will require a new rider, with his regular partner Richard Johnson sidelined by an injury.

Tizzard told Sky Sports Racing: "Jonjo will ride him. He could be a conditional, but he's a polished young man."

"We talked about that with Garth and Ann (Broom, owners) yesterday. That's what I wanted to do (book O & # 39; Neill). I think it will suit Native River."

"If Richard doesn't come back for Cheltenham, we have a ready rider who has tried."

"Jonjo rides for us and schools for us, and we want him on our side."

Native River has a better price of 16-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners with William Hill.