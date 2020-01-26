John Legend and more honor the late Nipsey Hussle at the 2020 Grammys

Rest in power.

Sunday at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Nipsey Hussleborn Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was honored by John Legend, 1500 or Nothin & # 39 ;, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin, Meek Mill Y Yg to celebrate the life of the talented rapper, entrepreneur and activist.

director Ava DuVernayHe introduced the artists before they launched into rap recognizing his friend and only some of his incredible achievements.

Legend and Khaled then released their song "Higher,quot;, which they had recorded with the deceased artist shortly before his premature death.

At the end of their moving performance, Hussle's face appeared on the screen behind them next to them. Kobe Bryant, who had tragically died at the beginning of the day in a helicopter accident that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

"Long live Nip, long live Kobe," Khaled added.

Hussle, who was tragically killed last March, had also won posthumously Best rap performance for "Racks in the Middle,quot; at the beginning of the day.