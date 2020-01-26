Joey Kramer meets with Aerosmith at the MusiCares Gala to accept the award

%MINIFYHTML08cc43bd62104d5a33a17beef9ac0d2011% %MINIFYHTML08cc43bd62104d5a33a17beef9ac0d2012%

Although he lost his attempt to be reinstated to the tribute performance, the drummer joins Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford on stage to collect the Person of the Year 2020 award.

Former Aerosmith battery Joey kramer He joined the band on stage to pick up the MusiCares 2020 Person of the Year award, after being banned from joining the group for his performance at the Grammy on Sunday, January 26.

The rocker lost his attempt to force his bandmates to reinstate him for the tribute event, and a performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, when a judge rejected his request earlier this week.

However, Kramer had promised to attend the ceremony on Friday and, according to TMZ, joined Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom hamilton Y Brad Whitford on stage when they accepted the prize.

The band's lawyer, Dina LaPolt, also introduced the band and hinted at the drama of her lawsuit.

"They are brothers. They refer to each other as brothers and even fight as brothers," LaPolt said, according to the publication.

Kramer was replaced in Aerosmith by his battery technician last year (19) after injuring his shoulder, and although he returned to the shows after his recovery, when he showed up for the rehearsals of the Grammy events he was told he was not welcome.

His bandmates have made it clear that they don't believe the drummer is "emotionally and physically capable of playing with the band."