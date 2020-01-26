Joe Giudice seen in Mexico with a group of attractive women

Joe Giudice seems to have moved away from his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, with relative ease. TMZ says the reality star was seen in Mexico last weekend in Isla Mujeres, along with a group of young and attractive women.

You can see one of Joe's posts on Instagram below:

Later, TMZ was seen dancing and having fun with the same girls in Izla. The sources claim that the reality star also curled up with two other girls in a beach hut. As most know, Teresa and Joe separated last month after living apart for the past few years.

Initially, they decided not to file for divorce, however, when it was revealed that he was being deported to his native Italy, things changed between them permanently. In past interviews, Teresa said it would be impossible to maintain a relationship with Joe if he lived across the ocean.

In addition, he expressed concern that his group of daughters could no longer see their father. Anyway, Teresa was also seen with new men.

Regarding what Joe has been working on lately, Suzy Kerr reported earlier this month that Joe was working on home renovation in Italy, something he had done in the United States for years. Joe has also been busy posting a ton of content on his social networks.

Followers of the ancient llamas know that Joe had spent a lot of time and energy fighting his deportation case. Joe was several years in prison before finally being deported to Italy.

Joe shares four daughters with Teresa Giudice, including Audriana, Milania, Gabriella and Gia, who are teenagers, with Gia being the oldest and Audriana as the youngest.

Recently they visited it in November last year, as well as Christmas. Teresa posted on her Instagram account at that time about how good it was to see her daughters happy with her father again after a time of separation.



