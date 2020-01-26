Jessie J and Channing Tatum get back together after a brief separation and packing on the PDA

%MINIFYHTML066dc27d45fa12d37c4677f68458c4dc11% %MINIFYHTML066dc27d45fa12d37c4677f68458c4dc12%

# Roommates, it seems that after a brief break, Jessie J and Channing Tatum are back together and stronger than ever. The couple recently took a parenthesis of a month, but according to a recent video full of PDA on social networks, it seems that things have returned to normal.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum initially started dating last year, but they just made their red carpet debut as a couple on January 24th at the Music Cares Person of the Year Gala. This appearance is the first since the couple revived their romance after taking a period of difference last month.

While in the event, Jessie J shared an intimate video of her and Channing hugged and shared some kisses, which is the most PDA fans have seen of the couple. In her legend for the video, Jessie J let her know that she is not interested in comments from outsiders regarding their relationship.

His legend said:

“When you put the outside whispers, the noise and the comparisons in MUTE and you increase your volume of life at full power. When you give up and act without fear about the truth that it always was. Love shines and grows in a different way. The happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum. The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel is all that matters. "

A few days before Jessie J posted the cute video, Channing posted one of his own and quickly skipped comments to see someone who commented that his ex-wife Jenna Dewan looks better with him.

Channing wrote:

"Usually, I don't address myself like this. But you look as good as a happy and terrible people who hate a thoughtless person like any of them. Why don't you seriously think about what you're doing? It's hurtful and I don't know it’s about that. And there’s no one more impressive and beautiful in sight, but even more human than Jess. And yes, that includes my ex. Sorry for your opinion. But what I said are facts. Only facts. Ok, bye , be careful with your actions, it's what you create for yourself. "

It seems that we will see these two on several lists of "most popular couples,quot; from now on.

Roommates, what do you think about this?