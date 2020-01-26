Jean-Kevin Augustin: Leeds United interested in signing the striker of RB Leipzig | Soccer news





Jean-Kevin Augustin is currently borrowed in Monaco

Leeds United is interested in signing Jean-Kevin Augustin, but faces strong competition for the signature of the RB Leipzig striker.

The 22-year-old is currently borrowed in Monaco, where he was left out of his most recent squad by defeat at home on Saturday against Strasbourg.

Augustin has scored a goal in 13 appearances for the Ligue 1 club this season, starting only five times, including twice in the league.

Leeds chief Marcelo Bielsa is in the market to replace Eddie Nketiah after Arsenal retired the forward on loan.

The Sky Bet Championship club saw a third loan offer to buy by Che Adams rejected by Southampton last week, with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl ruling out the possibility of the striker leaving in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Augustin was on the radar of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in the summer, with Nice also interested before joining Monaco, a Ligue 1 rival.

France's U21 international fell out of favor in Leipzig, who bought it at Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The striker enjoyed his best season to date with Hasenhuttl in his debut campaign in Germany, scoring 12 goals with seven assists in 37 appearances.

However, he struggled to maintain a regular place in the first team in the 2018-19 season, scoring three goals in 17 Bundesliga appearances while Leipzig finished third to secure the Champions League football.

