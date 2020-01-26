It's time to change the definition of refugee | Climate change

Despite recent and growing efforts by the United States and other governments to reduce their interpretations of the refugee definition and circumvent their responsibilities for protection, the need to broaden asylum grounds becomes increasingly urgent as the consequences of climate change become more pronounced.

A desperate request for asylum by a family on a Pacific island can have far-reaching implications to protect people forcibly displaced by the effects of climate change. It could cause countries around the world to reconsider their laws and policies regarding refugees.

The case involves the Teitiota family, who fled from the island of Tarawa in the Republic of Kiribati in 2007 and applied for asylum in New Zealand in 2013. Teitiota told the New Zealand court that he feared for the health and welfare of his Children, that crops and coconut trees on the island were dying.

He explained that due to rising sea levels, people moved from the neighboring atolls to Tarawa, which caused overcrowding and frequent conflicts between residents and the spread of diseases. She shared stories about children who had diarrhea and even died because their already poor drinking water had become contaminated.

Finally, the New Zealand Supreme Court dismissed the case and said the family did not meet the standards required by the Refugee Convention and deported them in 2015.

That same year, the father of the family filed a complaint with the United Nations Human Rights Committee, an independent expert body that oversees government compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. He claimed that New Zealand had violated his right to life under the pact because rising sea levels had reduced living space in Kiribati, which resulted in violent disputes over land and environmental degradation.

On January 7, the Committee issued its views, finding that the threats to life posed by sea level rise and other effects of climate change require an extension of the refugee law. "The obligation not to extradite, deport or otherwise transfer in accordance with article 6 of the Covenant," said the committee, citing its provision on the right to life, "may be broader than the scope of non-refoulement under international refugee law, as it may also require the protection of foreigners who are not entitled to refugee status. "

The principle of non-refoulement is a cornerstone of international refugee law, which prohibits the return of refugees, defined as people with a well-founded fear of being persecuted, to places where their lives or freedom would be threatened.

The committee noted that Kiribati will become uninhabitable in the next 10 to 15 years due to sea level rise. Both sudden events, such as storms and slow processes, such as salinization and land degradation, the committee said, "can boost the transboundary movement of people seeking protection against climate change-related damage, which triggers the obligations of no refund of issuing states ".

Under a "moderate future scenario," scientists project that rising sea levels over the next 30 years will place about 150 million people permanently below the high tide line. Although most of this displacement will not force people to cross international borders, people living in countries like Kiribati, which will probably be completely flooded, will have no choice but to seek asylum outside their country.

But the Pacific islands are not alone to face such threats. In landlocked countries such as Chad, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Zimbabwe, where populations depend heavily on agriculture and livestock, rising temperatures have contributed to floods, droughts, famines and diseases that erode not only the land Arable, but also the resistance of the populations that have suffered armed conflicts and human rights violations.

Whether environmental disasters are the direct cause of displacement or an aggravating factor in combination with violence, inequality and poor governance, millions of people on the African continent have already been internally displaced or forced to seek refuge in neighboring countries Because they consider staying at home. Homes are a threat to their lives.

Because the committee maintained the hope that the Kiribati government still has time to intervene to protect its citizens through relocation and other measures, it did not accept the family's claim that their rights had been violated, saying that the risk to their lives was not imminent.

However, one of the members of the dissident committee that ruled on this case wrote that the family "would not have access to drinking water, which represents an imminent threat to their lives," while another said: "In fact, it would be contrary to the protection of life intuition, expect deaths to be very frequent and considerable, to consider the risk threshold as it is met ".

While there may still be room to discuss whether life-threatening threats are imminent in particular cases, the Human Rights Committee has recognized that the fundamental principles of refugee protection must now be extended.

This means not only that our common understanding of what it means to be a refugee must change, but also that the 173 countries that are part of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights must ensure that their asylum rules and procedures are adapted to protect all They face existential threats if they return to countries of origin that have become impossible to live.

TThe opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.