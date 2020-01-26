Italy's electoral bids hit nationalist leader Salvini

ROME – The nationalist leader Matteo Salvini suffered a setback in his campaign to cause the collapse of the Italian government and set the stage for a return to power when the candidate of his party fell significantly short in a regional election on Sunday that he had framed as a reference. of its national appeal.

Salvini, the leader of the anti-migrant League party, had taken advantage of the contest in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, which has a deep tradition of voting for communist and leftist parties. It was an opportunity for him to show his national dominance and to demonstrate that the faltering coalition government of the Democratic Party and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement no longer represented the people and that it did.

Instead, the strength of the left remained, and Mr. Salvini was effectively rejected.

%MINIFYHTML2c08ddc77376bcd71c641d341a1028be13% %MINIFYHTML2c08ddc77376bcd71c641d341a1028be14%

"Today Matteo Salvini has lost the elections," said Nicola Zingaretti, leader of the Democratic Party, after the first results made clear the victory of his party's candidate, the head of the region. Until the end, Zingaretti said, Salvini campaigned "to overthrow the government," but the government has "come out stronger."

The usually confident Mr. Salvini sounded remarkably discreet at a night press conference, calling himself proud of his party's performance and insisting he would work "twice as hard,quot; in the future.