Italy's electoral bids hit nationalist leader Salvini

ROME – The nationalist leader Matteo Salvini suffered a setback in his campaign to cause the collapse of the Italian government and set the stage for a return to power when the candidate of his party fell significantly short in a regional election on Sunday that he had framed as a reference. of its national appeal.
Salvini, the leader of the anti-migrant League party, had taken advantage of the contest in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, which has a deep tradition of voting for communist and leftist parties. It was an opportunity for him to show his national dominance and to demonstrate that the faltering coalition government of the Democratic Party and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement no longer represented the people and that it did.
Instead, the strength of the left remained, and Mr. Salvini was effectively rejected.
"Today Matteo Salvini has lost the elections," said Nicola Zingaretti, leader of the Democratic Party, after the first results made clear the victory of his party's candidate, the head of the region. Until the end, Zingaretti said, Salvini campaigned "to overthrow the government," but the government has "come out stronger."
The usually confident Mr. Salvini sounded remarkably discreet at a night press conference, calling himself proud of his party's performance and insisting he would work "twice as hard,quot; in the future.
Not all was bad news for him.
The Salvini-backed candidate won in the southern region of Calabria despite the fact that, for decades, the Salvini party, formerly known as the Northern League, vilified the southern regions as lazy bleach in the rich and hardworking north . However, since adopting a nationalist message and a national strategy, Salvini has made a strong campaign in the south. The center-right candidate, Jole Santelli, whom he supported, was ready to take more than half of the votes there.
But it was Emilia-Romagna that in recent weeks became the clear focus of Salvini and Italy's attention.
Salvini made a feverish campaign there, hoping that a victory would effectively ratify Italy's right-wing inclination and give him more ammunition in his calls for early elections, which polls suggested he would win. This was a perspective that thrilled populists in Europe and threatened their establishment, but also caused a new liberal force in Italy.
Mr. Salvini's campaign in the region explicitly gave birth anti-Salvini protest movement, which many discouraged liberals looked forward to. Called Sardines because they filled the public squares with tens of thousands of people, the movement spread throughout the country. For weeks, their leaders said they were instilling enthusiasm for the Democratic candidate.
After Monday morning it became clear that the left-hander, Stefano Bonaccini, had defeated his center-right opponent, Lucia Borgonzoni, a loyal Salvini, by a margin of about five percentage points, Zingaretti attributed part from success to sardines
He called them "positive democratic shock,quot; against the "aggressiveness of the right,quot; and attributed the increase in participation.
The apparent center-left victory in the north brought some relief to the ruling majority of Italy, It was formed last summer with the main objective of keeping Mr. Salvini out of power.
But if the Democratic Party praised the results as a gift from the breathing room, its coalition partners seemed to run out of oxygen.
Five Star collapsed in Emilia-Romagna, falling from the almost 28 percent it obtained there during the national elections in 2018, when it became the country's leading political force, on a single digit on Sunday. The humiliating defeat generated more questions about the viability of the party only a few days after its leader, Luigi Di Maio, resigned in the midst of falling numbers in the polls, internal struggles and defections of Mr. Salvini's party.
Five Star also performed terribly in Calabria, a region that once formed part of its southern base.
Salvini, deprived of a victory that he described as potentially "historic,quot; in the election campaign, was left with the hope that the beating and the near disappearance of Five Star in the regions would be enough to destabilize the government and open the door to New elections
"Tomorrow something will change in Rome," he said.
Since he drastically lost his position as Italian Interior Minister in an unsuccessful takeover last summer, Salvini has fought a war against his former allies in Five Star and his traditional enemies in the Democratic Party. He attacked in the electoral campaign, in social networks, in newspapers and on television programs that seemed to hang in each of his words.
On its own, Mr. Salvini's League seemed to have had more than 30 percent in Emilia-Romagna, a strong demonstration in a region where the League had 19.2 percent in the national elections in 2018. He also won in some of the municipal elections of the region last year.
Salvini said that while his candidate had not won in the northern region, the best position in the League was a sign that the left was losing ground.
"For the first time there was a contest," Salvini said after the vote. "Having an open competition in Emilia-Romagna was an emotion for me, after 70 years, for the first time, there was a contest."
But the fact that Salvini did not win this contest meant that he was less likely to get the one he desperately wanted: early national elections. And although perhaps it gave the government more time, its leaders acknowledged that they must now demonstrate that it can be effective.
"This government and this majority have to show that the problems can be solved," said Zingaretti.
Emma Bubola contributed reporting.