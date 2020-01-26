Israel approves travel to Saudi Arabia under limited circumstances | Israel News

Israel announced on Sunday that it would allow Israeli citizens to travel to Saudi Arabia for the first time, under certain conditions.

The Interior Minister of Israel, Aryeh Deri, after consulting with the country's security establishment, issued a statement saying that Israelis would be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia under two circumstances: for religious reasons, on a pilgrimage through Hajj, or for up to nine days. For commercial reasons.

Travelers would still need permission from Saudi authorities, according to the statement.

Plus:

The Israelis, mostly from among the country's Arab citizens, currently travel to Saudi Arabia. But Israel had never granted official approval for travel by Israeli Jews and Muslims.

Ahead of the peace plan

The statement comes after the president of the United States, Donald Trump, invited the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his main political rival. Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, to Washington, DC.

Israeli leaders are ready to hear details of the White House peace plan that was delayed long before the Israeli elections in March, the third in less than a year.

The launch of Trump's plan to end the decades-old conflict between Israel and Palestine has been delayed numerous times in the past two years.

The political aspects of the initiative have been closely guarded. Only economic proposals have been submitted, including a $ 50 billion investment plan presented by Trump adviser Jared Kushner.

Palestinian leaders have warned that no agreement can work without them on board.