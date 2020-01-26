Is Jos Buttler out of time to show that he has what it takes to be a success in the Test? The | Cricket News





Jos Buttler was fired for eight while batting struggles continued

"It's not happening for Jos Buttler."

Michael Atherton summed it up in a short sentence when England's wicketkeeper-batsman left after he could not shoot in Johannesburg again.

Pressure has been building up in Buttler throughout this series after a quiet series of Ashes was followed by a rest time in New Zealand and failed to respond.

After falling for eight in England's second inning in the Wanderers, the four-game series ends with an average of only 16.42 and a maximum score of 29.

The question for England now is whether this is just a fall or, after 40 test matches, it is time to accept that, although Buttler is undoubtedly a world class artist in white ball cricket, he may never be able to replicate that. . shape in the longest format?

It was less than two years ago that the national coach Ed Smith took him out of the IPL and pushed him back to the side of Test against Pakistan in Lord's.

Buttler made an excellent start on his return to the Cricket Test against Pakistan

He had been in an imperative form in India and took him with him when he returned to the five-day game, averaging 53.64 in his first 10 tests on the team, with one hundred fifty-six.

Since then, however, the races have begun to dry gradually. He achieved two fifties in the West Indies, but averaged less than 30. A quiet series of Ashes ended on a positive note, as he achieved 70 in the first innings at The Oval, but hasn't scored half a century in five games since then.

In 13 tests since the beginning of 2019, Buttler has averaged 24.15.

There have been up and down movements of the order, after having returned as a specialist No. 7, something like a luxury position, slowly climbed to No. 6, then to No. 5 and then back down and they also gave him gloves this winter. In South Africa, whether you've been trying to dig, looking for fast races or something in between, the races simply haven't arrived.

The 29-year-old is the master of the chase race in one-day cricket, his hundred against Australia in Old Trafford two summers ago were as good as anyone who can see in terms not only of his hitting game: it was in In reality, its slowest century in ODI, but decision-making and the ability to assess the situation remain frozen at all times.

Buttler scored a brilliant one hundred ODI against Australia at Old Trafford in 2018

In the test cricket, where the stage is often not as black and white as in the T20 or more than 50 years old cricket, he has admitted that he has difficulty figuring out how to control his tickets and what approach to take. If your role is that the team has been discussed half in the locker room than those outside, you might understand why there might be some confusion.

Buttler has almost all the shots in the book, and many that you won't find there too, but the cricket Test demands mean that he is sometimes required to save some of them and grind them. You cannot go too far inside your shell, although otherwise you lose the same thing that you were first reminded to bring aside. It is a delicate balance and one with which he has struggled throughout his test career.

With Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow waiting on the wings, you can see why England might be tempted to make the change and perhaps allow Buttler to continue shining in white ball cricket, especially when the T20 World Cup is approaching.

However, it is not that simple. Bairstow himself was abandoned after the ashes due to his own lack of racing and when the disease allowed him a chance at the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, there was little to suggest that he had addressed the technical problems that had caused him problems in the Last two years. years.

Of course, Bairstow has six hundred tests behind him, including a bat in n. 3 in Sri Lanka, England's next destination in March. A definitive mark for him, but he is not the only one of the contestants with good memories of that tour.

Foakes got a century in his debut and was named player of the series. The 26-year-old can be considered quite unfortunate for not having added to his five test limits in the last year since he has an average of 41.50, more than Buttler or Bairstow, certainly of a very small sample size, and is widely accepted That is the best glove of the three.

A less than stellar summer with the bat for Surrey did not help his chances of a retreat, but there is no doubt that he will be part of the conversation when the selectors meet to discuss the team for the two Tests in Sri Lanka.

Perhaps what could save Buttler is that it is the next trip to the subcontinent. The dry and high-spin throws would test his strength, but he is one of the best spin players in England and stood out with the bat on his last visit at the end of 2018.

He certainly won't have to deal with the kind of rhythm and bounce on the surface that did it for him in Johannesburg.

Buttler was caught behind Anrich Nortje on day three in the Wanderers

That range of shots was used when he dominated the spinners with a succession of sweeps in the first Test before using his feet with great effect in the second, keeping the players guessing and imposing his game on them in a way that has rarely been able to do since then.

It remains to be seen if England will persevere with Buttler, but if they do, the pressure will really increase in Sri Lanka and Bairstow and Foakes are waiting to attack.

He is one of the most talented players in England and a phenomenon in limited cricket, but Buttler is running out of time if he wants to prevent his name from being added to the list of great white ball players who couldn't do it. Test level

