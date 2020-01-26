Iraq: Why the delay in choosing a new prime minister? The | News

Baghdad, Iraq – Anti-government protesters have shown no signs of backing down to their demands and protesting against what they call the corrupt ruling elite, despite a harsh response from the security forces.

The fighting continued on Sunday in the capital, Baghdad, and in several cities in southern Karbala, Diwaniya and Basra, a day after the influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced that he will no longer interfere in the protest movement of nearly four months

Plus:

Observers say al-Sadr, who also heads the largest coalition in parliament, offered support and physical protection to demonstrators of the Iranian militias.

His decision, which led many of his followers to pack their tents and leave the protest seats, gave the security forces a green light to try to disperse the protest sites on Saturday, protesters said.

At least 12 protesters have been killed since Saturday, the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights said, with three in the southern city of Nasiriyah and nine in the province of Baghdad. In total, at least 500 protesters have been killed since October.

"Yesterday's events certainly indicate that the government was confident that the withdrawal of the Sadristas from the protests would allow them to crush them once and for all," said Fanar Haddad, principal investigator for the Middle East Institute, National University of Singapore.

"If yesterday's events become a permanent break between Sadr and the protest movement, the latter runs the risk of greater political fragmentation and isolation."

However, Haddad added, the use of brute force has failed to end the protests or lessen the momentum of the mobilization of the protesters.

While riot police prevented students from reaching Haboubi's central square in Nasiriyah, thousands continued demonstrating in the streets.

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr protest against the US presence in Iraq (Thaier al-Sudani / Reuters)

In a dead end

Protesters have been demanding a complete review of the political system, which they consider stuck in corruption and a vessel for sectarian politics.

His list of demands includes a new prime minister who is independent of the current political blocs, the new elections and who will hold corrupt politicians and security forces responsible for the murder of protesters.

Although the Iraqi prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, resigned last December, he remains a caretaker.

Protesters rejected candidates nominated by the government, such as the governor of Basra, Asad al-Idani and Qusay al-Suhail of the Binaa pro-Iranian coalition.

"We are still in this area whereby the main political parties in parliament are trying to nominate someone close to them but relatively independent, but still within their circles," Riad Fahmi, a former Iraqi parliamentarian, told Al Jazeera. "So this dead end will remain."

Fahmi, who was part of Sadr's Sairoon coalition as a member of the Communist Party, resigned on October 27 in support of the protests.

He said that if the deadlock can be broken it depends on who can tip the balance of power.

"Until now, the government and political parties do not have the will and power to impose a new prime minister," Fahmi said.

"Nor have protesters been able to present their own candidate that corresponds to the characteristics and conditions specified by their demands."

A strange politician?

According to Ahmed Rushdi, director of the Iraqi Expertise Foundation, choosing a new prime minister depends on the will of the Sairoon al-Sadr block, as well as the second largest block, Fatah, which is run by Hadi al-Amiri and is closely linked to the pro-Iranian militia Hashd al-Shabi (Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF).

"The prime minister would need to be supported by these two blocks," Rushdi said, adding that they oppose each other.

Haddad explained that one of the main obstacles to government formation has been the difficulty, if not the impossibility, of finding a tolerable midpoint between the interests of the ruling parties and the demands on the street.

"The 2018 government was inaugurated by documenting constitutional and political issues, such as the issue of the largest bloc and irreconcilable contradictions between people like Sairoun and Fatah," he said.

"These problems were never resolved and have now been magnified by the succession of crises in the last four months."

But while Sairoon and Fatah previously reached an agreement to choose Abdul Mahdi, protesters want someone outside the political blocs.

"The protesters are looking for someone who has not participated in the political process since 2003, is transparent, academic and has good relations with both the United States and Iran," said Rushdi.

"These figures exist, but the question is whether the political blocs will give it a chance."

An Iraqi protester runs to launch a tear gas canister to riot police during clashes (Ahmed Jalil / EPA)

Ball on the court of politicians

Once a prime minister is elected, he will mark the beginning of new elections. Former parliamentarian Fahmi said the government fears that appointing a politically independent candidate threatens its seats in power.

"A new prime minister will mean implementing the steps of a transitional government, such as holding early elections and holding those who committed crimes against the people accountable," he said.

"It is clear that the current government fears that this process may threaten their positions. They expect the pressure exerted by the protesters to decrease and weaken so they can remain in office."

Rushdi agreed and said the political blocs are postponing the search for a suitable candidate because they don't want to go to new elections.

"It is a political game and they are using the search for a new prime minister as a camouflage to hide behind and hold on to their seats in power," he said.

Fahmi said the deadlock could be resolved since "the ball is on the court of the president and politicians."

"They have to choose a candidate that is really independent, not committed and that is accepted by the people," he said.

"It is up to them if they are willing to grant some of their privileges and their power, which they do not want to do so far."