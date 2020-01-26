In pictures: The life of the NBA icon Kobe Bryant

Former NBA player Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California in the United States, authorities said.

Bryant, 41, was considered one of the best basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career entirely dedicated to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He retired in 2016 as the third leading scorer in NBA history, ending two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime game and a relentless competitive ethic.

Bryant had one of the best races in recent NBA history and became one of the most popular players in the game as the face of the Lakers franchise, 16-time NBA champion.

He was the most valuable player in the league in 2008 and twice NBA scoring champion.

Bryant won five NBA championship rings with the Lakers and an 18-time NBA All-Star who wore number 24 during his career with the team.