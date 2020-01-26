In pictures: coronavirus outbreak in China | China

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China and infected more than 2,000 worldwide, most of them in China.

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads among people. And because it is new, humans have not been able to develop immunity against him.

The virus, which is believed to have originated at the end of last year in a seafood market in Wuhan that illegally sold wildlife, has spread to larger cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Tourist access to the Forbidden City of Beijing and part of the Great Wall has been closed and large meetings have been canceled, including two lunar New Year temple fairs.

The Lunar New Year holiday, traditionally celebrated by hundreds of millions of Chinese traveling throughout the country and abroad, began on Friday, but the outbreak has severely interrupted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the outbreak was not yet a global health emergency.

Hong Kong has six confirmed cases, Taiwan has four, while France and the United States have reported three confirmed cases.