Hubei cities fear the virus from China due to shortage of medical supplies | Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTML0172646cb8a5035e0a828b1232b6c62711% %MINIFYHTML0172646cb8a5035e0a828b1232b6c62712%

Beijing, China – As China strives to cope with its worst public health crisis since the SARS outbreak in 2003, people living in cities near Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, fear being at greater risk because hospitals and clinics do not have the necessary resources to identify the infected and treat them.

"We already ran out of protective suits a few days ago, and now we are wearing disposable raincoats to offer minimal protection," a doctor at Xiaogan First People hospital in Hubei told Al Jazeera, who preferred not to be identified.

"Please help us spread the word. We don't know how long we can last."

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML0172646cb8a5035e0a828b1232b6c62713% %MINIFYHTML0172646cb8a5035e0a828b1232b6c62714%

Xiaogan is located about 73 kilometers northwest of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei.

Even in Wuhan, where supplies are sent and an emergency hospital is being built, doctors say they don't have enough resources and that hospitals designated to treat coronavirus patients have been dangerously full for days.

Boxes of protective masks and other supplies that are loaded on a train to Wuhan, the capital of Hubei. The central province is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus that is believed to have started in a Wuhan market (cnsphoto via Reuters)

Some have asked for donations from the general public, and thanks to campaigns through GoFundMe, Weibo and WeChat, medical supplies from all over China are being sent to Hubei Province, almost all of them directed to Wuhan.

In the 13 municipalities outside of Wuhan, there is a growing concern: people face an outbreak that does not have the resources to handle.

& # 39; Please help us! & # 39;

As the capital city of Hubei, Wuhan provided work for many people from other cities in the province.

Before the city closed on January 23, many of them had already returned to their home towns to celebrate the Lunar New Year, and there is concern that they could have brought the virus without realizing it.

"Don't forget us! Hubei doesn't just have Wuhan," wrote an Internet user on Weibo, China's popular microblogging platform. “We need supplies! Please help us!"

In Xiangyang, the third largest city in Hubei and home to more than five million people, there were no confirmed cases as of January 25, but that has not brought any relief.

"There are no hospitals in Xiangyang that have the diagnostic kit and can provide the diagnosis," said Yixin Yu, a local resident of Xiangyang to Al Jazeera. "The most likely diagnosis you get is viral pneumonia and you will be asked to return home to do quarantine."

"It can't be that there are no infected people, it's just that no case is being confirmed," Yu added. Xiangyang is about 300 kilometers northwest of Wuhan.

A 1,000-bed hospital is being built in Wuhan and is expected to be completed by February 3 (Yuan Zheng / EPA)

The media office of the Xiangyang Local Health Commission told Al Jazeera that despite intense efforts to try to diagnose patients and treat them accordingly, local clinics and hospitals were crowded and there was a severe shortage of resources doctors.

"We are aware of the situation in local hospitals," the office director told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview. “We have contacted our superiors and requested more diagnostic kits. We hope to have them in our hands as soon as possible. ”

One of the biggest concerns throughout the province is that doctors cannot confirm any infection and take the necessary measures without the kit.

Some residents of cities outside Wuhan fear that this means that the number of cases is much higher than officially reported due to the inability of local hospitals to officially diagnose the infection.

Shortage of masks, glasses, suits.

In Xiaogan, also home to five million people, patients reported that only the most serious suspicious cases were referred for diagnostic testing and the rest were told to isolate themselves in their homes, leaving them at risk of developing the disease, spreading the virus and become even more sick.

"If he dies alone at home, then he will not be registered and no one will know that he died of the coronavirus," said a patient during an interview with the weekly magazine of national circulation China Sanlian.

More than a dozen cities in Hubei province have been sealed to varying degrees, restricting the movements of more than 50 million people. That means that if there is no way to confirm a diagnosis in a provincial city, there is also no way to obtain a diagnosis elsewhere.

Around 11 million people live in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, but the millions who live in the surrounding cities fear being vulnerable to the virus and are asking for more supplies (Al Jazeera).

In addition to the difficulty of ensuring the supply of diagnostic devices, local hospitals have also said that there is an urgent shortage of medical masks, glasses, gloves and protective suits.

In Xiaogan, some doctors and nurses say they have been fighting the deadly virus without any effective protective equipment.

The doctor at Xiaogan First People’s Hospital said some of her colleagues had to break transparent plastic bags to cover her head because there was no longer a supply of medical protective glasses.

In Jingzhou, about 220 kilometers west of Wuhan, doctors say they are also dealing with the shortage.

"I can't go and use the bathroom because every time I go, I have to change my protective suit and I consider myself lucky to have this one I am already wearing," Lu, a doctor at Jingzhou Central Hospital, said.

Given the lack of supplies, some medical equipment manufacturing factories have called on staff to return to work during the Lunar New Year.

Medical staff says the need is urgent.

Yuan, head of the public health department at the Qichun People & # 39; s hospital in Huanggang, said they had requested public donations of N95 masks, glasses, medical gloves and protective equipment.

"Our resources extend incredibly, especially when Wuhan is taking priority over us," Yuan said. "But, of course, we understand it because Wuhan, after all, is suffering the strongest blow."