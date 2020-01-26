Henry De Bromhead observes the weather before Leopardstown | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML60ddc72b31d54929f96d611f2b54e98c11% %MINIFYHTML60ddc72b31d54929f96d611f2b54e98c12%





Henry de Bromhead has admitted his concern for dry ground for his team in Leopardstown, where Honeysuckle is ready to compete in the Irish Championship of the Irish Champion next weekend.

De Bromhead's brilliant mare is undefeated under the Rules, and beat the boys at the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse last time.

He will return to the minimum distance in Leopardstown, but after last year's Dublin Festival was dominated by small fields due to the rapidity of the terrain, De Bromhead hopes that history will not be repeated.

He said: "Honeysuckle is in good shape, it is very good and I am delighted with it right now."

"I am apprehensive before putting it into something, but I am looking forward to it.

"We will see how we get along and then we will assimilate the rest of the season. We will try to arrive next Saturday first and see from there."

When asked if he would be worried about a drying surface for any of his horses next weekend, he added: "He would have to worry about the ground, because he seems to be changing. We will be attentive to all that and see."