Henderson has faith in Pentland Hills | Racing news





Pentland Hills (black cap) follows Cheltenham's victory at Aintree

Nicky Henderson still hopes Pentland Hills can make his presence felt at the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

The castrated Motldador won each of his first three jump starts last season, including Grade One victories at the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and Aintree.

However, he has been defeated in each of his two outings so far this period, traveling heavily before reeling to fifth place at the International Hurdle in Cheltenham in December, before being defeated by Ballyandy in a Champion Hurdle Trial in Haydock

Pentland Hills is unlikely to run again before betting on glory in Prestbury Park in March, and Henderson keeps the faith.

He said: "It seems we will have to deliver it halfway through the race if we are going to win the Hurdle Champion!

"I don't think I'll give it another chance (before Cheltenham), because (the stable partner) Fusil Raffles will surely go to Wincanton for the Kingwell."

"Pentland Hills has come out of the two races he has run this season as the best horse, but he hasn't won any of them. Now, obviously, that's a concern."

"When he won the Triumph Hurdle and the Grade One at Aintree, he just left and won them. I don't think there's anything I should worry about, but I don't know."

Pentland Hills has a better 7-1 price for Champion Hurdle on March 10, with its stable partner Epatante leading the market with 4-1.