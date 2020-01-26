Hearts 2 – 1 Rangers

Report of the game when Steven Gerrard's 100th game by the Rangers ends in defeat





Liam Boyce hit with seven minutes left when Hearts beat the Rangers

The devious late winner of Liam Boyce in his debut secured a beating 2-1 win back for the Hearts in the background against the Rangers in Tynecastle.

On a potentially defining afternoon in the race for the Scottish Premier League title, Boyce struck with seven minutes remaining to inflict only a second defeat in the league on Steven Gerrard's side in his 100th game in charge.

Ryan Kent broke the deadlock with a well-taken finish two minutes in the second period, but Steven Naismith restored parity against his former club after Boyce (57) established it.

The rangers went in search of the winner who would have closed the gap with the Celtic leaders to two points, but Boyce completed a notable change, cutting inside Joe Aribo to shoot at Allan McGregor's side through a drift of Borna Barisic.

The hearts remain at the bottom of the Scottish Premier League with 17 points, but only drifting from Hamilton, while the Rangers remain second with 53 points, five behind the Celtic leader with a game in hand.

Hearts: Pereira (6), Blanco (6), Souttar (7), Clarke (7), Sibbick (7), Irving (7), Henderson (7), Halkett (6), Moore (7), Boyce (9), Naismith (8). Subs: Bozanic (6), Washington (6), Ikpeazu (n / a). Rangers: McGregor (6), Flanagan (5), Goldson (6), Katic (6), Barisic (6), Jack (6), Davis (5), Kamara (4), Aribo (6), Kent (7), Defoe (6). Subs: Polster (6), Eye (6), Arfield (6). Party man: Liam Boyce.

How Hearts fought to surprise the Rangers

Daniel Stendel said: "This is our castle and we have to make it difficult here. It is a great day for us. We work hard in the field and train very hard and we have been trying to change things. The players believe in what we believe." we are trying to do and everyone fought today. "

Stendel bounced along the band line in the full time whistle and there is clearly a fighting spirit about this group that will keep them in good position during the second half of the season.

Naismith described Boyce as giving Hearts a "new chance at life," but despite the good possession and energy of the hosts in the opening period, the Rangers had the best opportunities.

Kent reflects on missing a good chance to break the deadlock on Sunday

Kent should have broken the deadlock when Ryan Jack slid it to the right, but the midfielder could only fire his shot with his right high and wide from the angle.

In the quarter-hour mark, Boyce showed why he was taken to the club after 14 goals for Burton Albion in Sky Bet League One this period when he clung to Naismith's ball to go beyond McGregor but from a position outside of game.

Four minutes later, Gerrard's men forged their second grand opening while Kent played a lovely ball on Joe Aribo's path, but the forward lacked the clinical touch, guiding his shot from Joel Pereira's left post.

Ryan Kent walks away after scoring the opening goal in Tynecastle

The rangers had been far from fluid, and Gerrard struggled to inject some urgency into his team on the restart, making a double change when Jon Flanagan and Jack were replaced by Scott Arfield and Matt Polster. The movement paid instant dividends.

Borna Barisic found space on the left, and after the ball was worked at Aribo's feet, his dismissal to Kent was expertly sent beyond Pereira for the third goal of his career against Hearts.

Naismith is harassed by his teammates after his excellent equalizer in Tynecastle

But the Rangers' advantage lasted only 10 minutes when Connor Goldson lost his balance to allow Boyce to find Naismith unmarked inside the box. The former Rangers striker produced a brilliant makeshift end, hooking the ball in the corner beyond McGregor.

The rangers were desperate to achieve seven victories in the turn, and almost regained their leadership when Defoe shone high and wide after Aribo went through it, and a minute later, the foul proved very costly.

Boyce began the movement, changing the play to Oliver Bozanic from the left, and after his cross crossed again on Boyce's path out of Steven Davis's boot, the debutant cut into Aribo to shoot McGregor through Barisic to cause a fuss in Tynecastle.

Whats Next?

Hearts travel to face St Johnstone next Saturday at 3pm. The Rangers host Ross County in their game in hand on Wednesday; Start 7.45pm. Gerrard's side will face Aberdeen in Ibrox next Saturday at 3pm.