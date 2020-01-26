Hamilton Sevens: New Zealand men and women claim glory | Rugby Union News





New Zealand men celebrated a triumph at home in Hamilton

It was a double delight for New Zealand, as the men's and women's teams claimed glory at home in the Hamilton stage of the World Sevens series.

Scott Curry scored three attempts and Regan Ware two when New Zealand beat France 27-5 in the men's competition final to make sure they were undefeated in the tournament.

The victory was New Zealand's first at home in four years, placing them 15 points ahead of South Africa and France, which now have 15 years without a title, at the top of the overall standings.

Live Rugby 7s Live

The hosts were at the top against France directly from the start, scoring early through Curry to lead 7-0.

Tavite Varedamu of France was defeated by sin in the first half, but immediately scored again an unconverted attempt. However, that was as good as it was for them.

Tom Bowen makes an entry for England during his final bronze defeat against Australia

New Zealand took command of the game from that point, scoring through Ware to lead 12-5 at the break. Ware scored early in the second half, then Curry ran in two more attempts to seal the victory.

The tournament was one of the main problems, magnified by the unique format that meant there were no quarter-finals and only the best team in each group advanced to the semifinals.

Live Rugby 7s Live

Under that format, reigning the World Series and Olympic champion Fiji Y South Africa they met in a tiebreaker for ninth and tenth, with former winner 12-5.

England They were one of four semifinalists after leading Group B thanks to victories over South Africa, Kenya and Japan, but suffered a 10-5 loss to France in the knockout rounds. However, they suffered a 33-21 loss to Australia In the bronze final.

Scotland finished 11th overall after winning Ireland 24-19 in their play-off match while Welsh finished the tournament 16th after down 21-7 to Samoa.

Stacey Fluhler's attempt in the final brought her account for the tournament to 10

In the women's tournament, New Zealand beat Canada 24-7 in the final to claim his third consecutive World Series title.

The Black Ferns Sevens came from behind and survived having Ruby Tui fought for sin to take the victory, with two attempts by Michaela Blyde, plus one by Niall Williams and Stacey Fluhler, who finished the tournament with 10 attempts on his behalf .

Live Rugby 7s Live

England he had to settle for sixth place after being eliminated in the group stages, then suffered a 45-7 loss to the U.S in his play-off match. Meanwhile, a 26-19 victory over Brazil Mountain range Ireland claim 11.

The World Seven series now moves to Sydney next weekend.