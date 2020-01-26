Gantz will meet with Trump in the peace plan, but alone, not with Netanyahu

Crucially, it also means that Gantz will be able to fly back to Israel in time to oversee a key procedure on Tuesday regarding Netanyahu's attempt to obtain parliamentary immunity from prosecution for serious corruption charges. Lawmakers are expected to reject the request, and Netanyahu's party, Likud, promised to boycott Tuesday's debate in protest, but if Gantz were in Washington, that would probably have been delayed.

Indeed, Gantz, who had apparently been cornered by the White House invitation, found an invisible way out, which allows him to avoid helping Mr. Netanyahu without offending Israel's most powerful and closest ally.

"After this important meeting, I will return to Israel to lead discussions about Netanyahu's immunity closely," Gantz said in Hebrew, in an announcement that was broadcast live on Israeli television.

"These are not regular days for the state of Israel."

A meeting of the US president and the Israeli prime minister with Gantz, who is simply a member of Parliament, could have embarrassed him in the eyes of the Israelis. Netanyahu could have put him in place before the cameras by coaxing Gantz to join a unity government after the March 2 elections. It would have meant communicating in English, in which Mr. Netanyahu is incomparable among Israeli politicians and Mr. Gantz is much less comfortable.

Gantz, who this time is heading to the right in his campaign, praised Trump and called him "a true friend of the state of Israel, the citizens of Israel and the Jews of the United States." and saying that his leadership "has made the alliance between us deeper, stronger and more powerful than ever."