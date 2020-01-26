Gantz will meet with Trump in the peace plan, but alone, not with Netanyahu

RAMAT GAN, Israel – Benny Gantz, the former Israeli military chief who made a third attempt to overthrow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Saturday he would visit President Trump on his own in Washington on Monday to discuss a White House proposal to The Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Calling himself "the president's full and committed partner," Gantz expressly said, in English, that he would meet Trump "as the leader of the largest party in Israel," the Blue and White centrist faction.
Gantz also praised Trump's proposal in moderation, on which he said administration officials had already made him a good deal.
The surprise announcement means that Gantz will avoid an awkward tripartite meeting with Trump that Netanyahu had tried to orchestrate at the White House on Tuesday, five weeks before the Israeli elections on March 2, the third vote in a year. The first two ended in neutral.
Crucially, it also means that Gantz will be able to fly back to Israel in time to oversee a key procedure on Tuesday regarding Netanyahu's attempt to obtain parliamentary immunity from prosecution for serious corruption charges. Lawmakers are expected to reject the request, and Netanyahu's party, Likud, promised to boycott Tuesday's debate in protest, but if Gantz were in Washington, that would probably have been delayed.
Indeed, Gantz, who had apparently been cornered by the White House invitation, found an invisible way out, which allows him to avoid helping Mr. Netanyahu without offending Israel's most powerful and closest ally.
"After this important meeting, I will return to Israel to lead discussions about Netanyahu's immunity closely," Gantz said in Hebrew, in an announcement that was broadcast live on Israeli television.
"These are not regular days for the state of Israel."
A meeting of the US president and the Israeli prime minister with Gantz, who is simply a member of Parliament, could have embarrassed him in the eyes of the Israelis. Netanyahu could have put him in place before the cameras by coaxing Gantz to join a unity government after the March 2 elections. It would have meant communicating in English, in which Mr. Netanyahu is incomparable among Israeli politicians and Mr. Gantz is much less comfortable.
Gantz, who this time is heading to the right in his campaign, praised Trump and called him "a true friend of the state of Israel, the citizens of Israel and the Jews of the United States." and saying that his leadership "has made the alliance between us deeper, stronger and more powerful than ever."
Although expressed in complimentary terms, Gantz's remarks on the Trump administration's proposal for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, about which he said he had been widely informed, were filled with subtle warnings and referred to their potential rather than probability. or certainty. of his success.
He said the proposal could be "a basis for progress,quot; towards "an agreed agreement,quot; with the Palestinians, "together with a continuous and deeper strategic partnership with Jordan, Egypt and other countries in the region."
He said the plan would go down in history "as an important milestone that defines the path by which the various parties to the conflict in the Middle East can walk towards a regional and historical agreement." But he did not indicate how much further that road could lead.
The Israeli media have been filled with leaks of alleged details of the plan, saying it would pave the way for the annexation of significant portions of the West Bank, including all but a small number of Jewish settlements in occupied Palestinian territory. The Palestinians insist that he will be dead upon arrival.
Many analysts and supporters of a two-state solution to the conflict have described the promised launch of the plan this week as a distraction from Trump's political trial and an attempt by Netanyahu to change the election campaign of a referendum on him to a discussion. of what he calls a "once in a lifetime,quot; opportunity to expand Israeli territory.
Anyway, the White House invitation, delivered Thursday by Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem, had put Mr. Gantz in trouble.
Attendees said it would be difficult and politically expensive to reject a presidential call. Against that, they said, the invitation was believed to be a trap, set by Netanyahu with the cooperation of its allies in the Trump administration.
Before Mr. Gantz's announcement, some outside activists shouted pleas to reject the president's call to Washington.
"Bibi set him a honey trap," said Shai Erel, 61, a contractor. "He must not fly as the plus one of Netanyahu and be the escort of a prime minister not yet elected."
But a separate meeting on Monday is not without risks for Gantz. As a career soldier, he only entered politics a year ago and has not yet faced a press body in English or a stage like that of the White House.
And Mr. Netanyahu's aides said they would try to increase the contrast, and the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported after Mr. Gantz's statements that Mr. Netanyahu now planned to hold an additional meeting with Mr. Trump on Monday, denying him . Gantz a news cycle for himself.