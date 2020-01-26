Gabrielle Union BLASTS Terry Crews – For lying about AGT racism!

Last week, America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews surprised former AGT judge Gabrielle Union. Terry publicly discredited Gabrielle's claims of racist and sexist behavior behind the scenes at the show.

According to Terry, "there was absolutely nothing racist or discriminatory,quot; in America & # 39; s Got Talent.

Gabrielle is currently locked in a bitter labor dispute with NBC Universal. According to Gabby, AGT was a racist and sexist work environment. NBC is taking your claims seriously and is currently investigating all your claims.

But even before the investigation was done, Terry decided to go out and try to discredit Gabrielle.

Last night, the beautiful and talented actress fought Terry.

This is what she said: