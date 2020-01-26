France judges dead jihadists but refuses to repatriate the living

PARIS – This month's trial was exceptional for a country that has resisted repatriating or extraditing terrorism suspects from the battlefields in Iraq and Syria.

A judge in Paris heard cases against 24 men and women accused of links to the Islamic State. They were called witnesses. Prosecutors and defense lawyers made their statements. Verdicts were issued.

But 19 of the defendants were allegedly killed, and all were tried in absentia. It was, as the French media has called it, a "ghost judgment."

Antoine Ory, one of the defense lawyers, recognized him. "In France, in 2020, we refuse to repatriate the living but we judge the dead," he told the court.