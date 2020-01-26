France judges dead jihadists but refuses to repatriate the living

PARIS – This month's trial was exceptional for a country that has resisted repatriating or extraditing terrorism suspects from the battlefields in Iraq and Syria.
A judge in Paris heard cases against 24 men and women accused of links to the Islamic State. They were called witnesses. Prosecutors and defense lawyers made their statements. Verdicts were issued.
But 19 of the defendants were allegedly killed, and all were tried in absentia. It was, as the French media has called it, a "ghost judgment."
Antoine Ory, one of the defense lawyers, recognized him. "In France, in 2020, we refuse to repatriate the living but we judge the dead," he told the court.
The trial, which concluded last week with convictions for all, brought to light one of France's paradoxes when it comes to handling such cases.
The government wants to prosecute terrorist suspects, hoping to prevent them from falling into legal cracks and trying to reconstruct how the networks operated in search of evidence in future trials against the living.
But he does not want trials to take place in his territory.
Since 2018, France has been at the forefront of European negotiations with the Iraqi government for European jihadists to try there, with modest success.
With public opinion firmly against bringing home those who went to fight with the Islamic State, France agreed to recover only some of its jihadists. The country was an important supplier of foreign fighters from the Islamic State, and it is estimated that around 1,000 people left to join the militant group from 2012 to 2015.
Jean-Charles Brisard, director of the Center for the Analysis of Terrorism, a Paris-based research organization, said around 80 fighters from the French Islamic State were still being held in Iraq and Syria.
"The French position is a political position, based on the rejection of public opinion to see repatriation happen," said Brisard. "But in regards to our justice system, everything is ready to recover them, including prisons."
And the courts.
For the past two years, French courts have been judging dozens of jihadists who are presumed dead. The courts have had few options because intelligence services have not been able to enter the combat zones of Syria and Iraq to verify the deaths.
This month's trial offered insight into what has become a complicated approach to combat terrorism, even when France prepares for the long-awaited trials of those accused of the assault on the Charlie Hebdo newspaper and the suspects in the November 2015 attacks in the Bataclan concert hall and other sites in Paris.
France has invested heavily in adapting its criminal justice system to the jihadist threat and now has one of the most expansive anti-terrorism laws in Europe.
"It is a judiciary that leaves room for interpretation," said Antoine Mégie, an expert in anti-terrorism laws at the University of Rouen in northern France. "To be prosecuted, it is enough to be linked to jihadist activities."
But this month's trial showed that the process could also prove Kafkaesque.
The defendant Mr. Ory represented, Quentin Roy, a man from the suburbs of Paris who went to fight with the Islamic State in Syria in 2015, was a good example.
The court archives indicated that Mr. Roy presumably was immolated in Iraq in January 2016, saying he was linked to "military activities that led him to become a suicide bomber."
"You are treating a man who killed himself," Ory told the court. "Has anyone ever seen such a contradiction?"
Roy was part of the so-called Sevran network, a jihadist recruitment network based in the small town of Sevran, outside Paris, which operated from an informal prayer hall, later known as the "Daesh Mosque," using a Alternative name for the Islamic State.
Among the 24 defendants in the trial, 13 had frequented the mosque.
Standing before the judges, Roy's parents, Véronique and Thierry, related how their son had converted to jihadist ideology in just a few months.
"It is the trial of sectarian radicalization," Roy said, describing how his son, after his conversion to Islam in 2012, abandoned his studies and work and broke up with his girlfriend.
In September 2014, Mr. Roy told his parents that he had to go to Frankfurt because of his work as an Uber driver. A few days later, I was crossing the border from Turkey to Syria.
As they did with the Roy family, the judges at the trial turned to relatives to rebuild the trip of the 19 defendants who are presumed dead.
Among the defendants were the brothers Mohamed and Mehdi Belhoucine, who have been linked to the Kosher supermarket attack by Amedy Coulibaly in January 2015.
Mohamed Belhoucine is considered to be Mr. Coulibaly's mentor. Mehdi Belhoucine was accused of organizing the departure of Mr. Coulibaly's wife, Hayat Boumeddiene, to Syria. The Belhoucine brothers left France for Syria in early January 2015.
It is believed that the Belhoucine brothers died on the battlefields in Syria and Iraq in 2016. Their parents have received messages from Islamic State fighters notifying them of the death of their children.
But the truth of these reports, in territories beyond the reach of French researchers, cannot be verified.
The intelligence services also fear that recognizing the death of jihadists could help some who are still alive to cover their tracks.
In August 2015, a prominent French jihadist recruiter, Omar Omsen, faked his own death before resurfacing 10 months later in a TV interview
"As long as we don't have exact evidence of his death, we have to judge them," Stéphane Duchemin, president of the court, told the Belhoucine brothers' mother.
Even while the so-called ghost trials continue, the French government may be forced to moderate its position and allow the repatriation of former combatants. In part, that is due to the breakdown of negotiations to continue making trials in Iraq, but also due to the worsening security situation in Syria, where hundreds of combatants from the European Islamic State are being held.
"If it is no longer possible to test them on the site, I see no other solution than to repatriate those people to France," French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet told the Liberation newspaper on January 10. "We can't risk escaping to nature."
Even so, this week, Belloubet acknowledged in an interview on French radio that "there is no change in our opinion," about taking the suspects home to be tried.
That is not good enough for some, such as Mr. Roy's parents, who belong to an organization that campaigns for repatriation.
"Now is the time to stop talking and start acting," Thierry Roy said.
At the end of this month's trial, Mohamed Belhoucine was sentenced to life imprisonment. The penalties for other defendants ranged from two to 30 years.
Mr. Roy's son, who was sentenced to 30 years, will probably never serve that sentence. But his mother said the trial at least had the merit of ending years of anxiety.
"Now we need peace," Roy said. "Because we have woken the dead."