Former NBA player Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash | News

Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County in the United States, according to press reports.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Twitter that five people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Los Angeles, and that there were no survivors. He did not identify the victims.

The first responders put out the flames of the accident site, said the sheriff's department, posting a picture of a fire truck and smoke coming out of the brush in a ravine.

Bryant, five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, was considered one of the best basketball players in history.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and four daughters: Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and Capri.

Bryant was known to use a helicopter to travel from his days as a star player for the Los Angeles Lakers, when he was traveling to the games on a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, the TMZ celebrity news website said.

The Federal Aviation Administration of the United States identified the crashed helicopter as a Sikorsky S-76, and said in a statement that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate.



On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James moved Bryant, the team’s legendary guard, to third place on the NBA all-time scorer list.

Named Kobe by his parents after they saw the popular Japanese beef cut on a restaurant menu shortly before his birth, Bryant was five-time NBA champion and won titles in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010 .

He was recruited out of high school with the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, but was soon changed to the Lakers by the Serbian Vlade Divac.

He appeared in 17 All-Star games, was named the most valuable Player for the 2007-08 regular season and earned MVP honors in the 2009 and 2010 finals, when he led the Lakers to consecutive championships.

Bryant also won gold medals with the US basketball team. UU. In the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

Bryant was offside for almost eight months in 2013 with a torn Achilles tendon, then played only six games during the 2013-14 season due to a serious knee injury.