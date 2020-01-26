Flavor Flav arrives on the Grammy 2020 red carpet with its exclusive watch

Like Flav Flav He would go anywhere without his trust watch.

The rapper Public Enemy and the exaggerated hit the red carpet of the Grammy 2020 with what we can only assume is one of his most elegant watches, covered with multicolored shiny gems that combine with his black sequin tuxedo jacket. First Taste of love Star is famous for the big watches he has on his chest, which he has been doing for more than 30 years. In fact, this is actually a bit discreet, and a little smaller than the clocks the size of a plate that you have often seen using.

Flav, whose real name is William Drayton Jr., has explained his famous accessory over the years, telling MTV in 1994 (according to Yahoo) that it originally wore small chronometers, and then "one day, I just wanted to do something outside the Ordinary."

Rapper Son of Bazerk challenged him to wear a real watch, and stayed.

"Since 1987, when I got the first one, I have been wearing a watch around my neck 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Do you feel me? 24/7," he told Vanity Fair in 2011.

At that time, he said he owned more than one hundred watches.

"I have smart watches and watches from around the world that people made for me," he said. He claimed that he was even wearing one during that telephone interview.