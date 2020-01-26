Fifth round of the Women's FA Cup: Rinsola Babajide scores four as Liverpool defeats Blackburn | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb101bfc71c2d83f50537bbd0537b89ec11% %MINIFYHTMLb101bfc71c2d83f50537bbd0537b89ec12%

14 times winners of the FA Cup, Arsenal secured a 2-0 success to the finalists of last season West Ham





%MINIFYHTMLb101bfc71c2d83f50537bbd0537b89ec13% %MINIFYHTMLb101bfc71c2d83f50537bbd0537b89ec14% Rinsola Babajide scored four goals while Liverpool progressed in the FA Cup

Rinsola Babajide scored four times to help Liverpool defeat the Blackburn 8-1 championship club and reach the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

The 21-year-old striker registered twice on each side of halftime when the Reds mutinied at Preston.

Niamh Fahey, Niamh Charles, Kirsty Linnett and an own goal by Ellie Stewart completed the scoring for the Women's Super League team. Rovers defender Stewart had previously reduced the deficit to 2-1 with a penalty in the first half.

Fourth level Billericay fell agonizing before a nuisance after a dramatic 5-4 defeat in the penalty shootout to the club of champions Lewes.

Natasha Flint seeks to hold the ball for Blackburn during a unilateral match

The club with the lowest ranking in the fourth round forced the extra time after the equalizer of Therese Addison canceled Paula Howells' first long-range game to abandon the 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

After an additional goalless period at Dripping Pan in East Sussex, Zoe Rushen was the only player who failed from 12 yards, hitting the left post, leaving Rhian Cleverly to convert the decisive shot for the relieved hosts.

Jade Bailey in action for Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup against Blackburn

In another place, fourth level Southampton FC they received a postponement after their home game to crystal Palace He was abandoned with visitors leading 3-0.

A waterlogged pitch at the Bypass Ground in Romsey led the referee to prematurely end the game 12 minutes later.

The frustrated visitors of the Championship had had total control thanks to an orthopedic device by Ashleigh Goddard and a goal by Siobhan Wilson.

Like Liverpool's top-level rivals, Tottenham he enjoyed a resounding success at home in the face of opposition from the lower leagues, hitting the leaders of Division One of the Northern National League Barnsley 5-0

Lucy Quinn of Tottenham retains Darcie Greene of Barnsley

Rianna Dean's orthopedic device and a stroke of Siri Worm put the Spurs in total control in the opening period, before Gemma Davison finished and a first major goal for substitute Elisha Sulola completed the defeat after the break.

Women's Super League Champions Arsenal, 14 times competition winners, secured a 2-0 success for last season's finalists West ham.

The objectives on both sides of the halftime of the Gunners couple Katie McCabe and Lia Walti resolved the first-level clash at Rush Green.

Meanwhile, teenager Katie Robinson avoided the blushes of the WSL back club Bristol City after they needed extra time to beat Durham 1-0

The 17-year-old, a substitute for the second half, hit in the 103rd minute at Stoke Gifford Stadium when the hosts finally saw the challenge of the championship flyers.

English international Fara Williams, who celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday, earned double points Reading beaten Lionesses of the city of London 5-0

Jo Potter, Mayumi Pacheco and Norwegian striker Lisa-Marie Utland were also targets of the Royals, while Freda Ayisi failed a penalty for the Lionesses.

Emily Murphy of Chelsea celebrates after scoring her team's fourth goal

Two goals each for Drew Spence and Emily Murphy gave Chelsea a 4-0 success over Charlton, while Inessa Kaagman's impressive long-range attack proved decisive as Everton defeated London bees 1-0

Maddie Biggs hit a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; as the National Division of the Southeast National League Ipswich third level discomfort Huddersfield 4-1. Natasha Thomas was also the target of the victors, with Lucy Sowerby scoring for the hosts at John Smith Stadium.

The leaders of the North Premier Division Sunderland defeated the leaders of the South Premier Division Watford 2-0 thanks to goals from Jessica Brown and Keira Ramshaw.

The second half attacks by Lachante Paul, Annabel Blanchard and Paige Bailey-Gayle set Leicester on the way for a 3-1 victory at Burnley, with Dani Cooper claiming the comfort of the Clarets.

Shannon O & # 39; Brien of Coventry United fights for the ball with Phoebe Williams

Elsewhere, Harriet Scott scored two and Lucy Staniforth the other as Birmingham beat high flying champions Sheffield United 3-0

Ini Umotong, Amanda Nilden and Aileen Whelan were targeted by Brighton as they passed Aston Villa 3-2 Shania Hayles scored twice for Villa.

Fiona Worts hit a hat-trick when Coventry hit division one on the southwest side Southampton 4-1. Shannon O & # 39; Brien had put the visitors ahead of more than 4,500 fans in St Mary's, and Rachel Panting claimed Saints' late consolation.