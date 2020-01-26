Fascism in the family | Italy

%MINIFYHTMLeb59dea87b125465b0b4ecef865f020b11% %MINIFYHTMLeb59dea87b125465b0b4ecef865f020b12%

The word fascism is often used to describe extreme nationalist and anti-immigrant feelings that seem to be on the rise throughout the world.

I have noticed a huge decline in recent times. They seem to me new barbarians, these certain politicians who express themselves in a way that sounds like something I've heard before. That speaks to the crowds of finding the scapegoat that should be hated, and then? How do things end for this scapegoat? Liliana Segre, Holocaust survivor

But what are the similarities between today More to the right movements and the brutal ideology that was born in Italy A century ago?

In this film, the Italian journalist and main presenter of Al Jazeera, Barbara Serra, examines her own family's links with Benito Mussolini's regime to see if fascism is really resurfacing in Italy today.

Serra's grandfather was the fascist mayor of a key mining city in Sardinia, which was used as a place of exile and punishment for political dissidents and prisoners of war.

While tracking his family's participation in the regime, Serra also discovers a direct link between his grandfather and the Nazi leadership of Germany, an even more poignant revelation by the fact that his young son is half Jewish.

How much does Italy's fascist past influence its current political situation?

When speaking with the extreme right leader Matteo Salvini and the Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre, among others, this film examines the current sentiment against immigration, increased intolerance and attacks on free media to see if these are warnings of that the country where the word coined fascism was found is bound to repeat its history.

Source: Al Jazeera