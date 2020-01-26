Exclusive: Diplo honors Kobe Bryant at the Grammys 2020

Like all of us Diplo is in a state of shock at the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.
"I didn't believe it at first," said the DJ Ryan Seacrest Finding out about the sudden death of the NBA legend in a red carpet helicopter crash at the Grammy 2020 on Sunday. "I still don't believe it. It's devastating, it's sad."
With two children of his own, Diplo could not help reflecting on the tragedy through the lens of fatherhood.
"I can't imagine losing one of my children or a father or a family member," said the composer and producer. "I was very young, my age, 41, and I had much more to do."
Set to perform a remix of "Old Town Road,quot; with Lil Nas X During the show, Diplo talked about the emotional weight of acting in the same stadium where Bryant played as Los Angeles Laker for decades.
"Being here at Staples right now and looking up and seeing his shirt up there," he said, "you only feel the energy because we are doing the Grammys here, but 82 games a year are playing in the stadium and in this arena and Kobe brought this energy to Los Angeles for 20 years. This is your backyard. This is your home. "
And Diplo said that Bryant's energy will be felt in the Staples Center throughout the ceremony and beyond.
"Someone like that transcends iconic. So he will live forever," he explained. "I think he will be forever. I think in this building you have so much creative energy and even an athlete like him is a creative genius. He is one of us."
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died Sunday morning when their private helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, E! The news has confirmed.
Police said at a press conference that according to the flight manifesto, nine people were aboard the plane. They said there were no survivors. As of Sunday afternoon, the authorities have only named the retired NBA star, one of the best players of all time, as one of the victims. The accident is still under investigation.
Bryant was married to Vanessa Bryant and besides Gianna, they had three other daughters:Natalie17; Bianka3; and a 7 month old baby Capri.
