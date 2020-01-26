Exclusive: Diplo honors Kobe Bryant at the Grammys 2020

Like all of us Diplo is in a state of shock at the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

"I didn't believe it at first," said the DJ Ryan Seacrest Finding out about the sudden death of the NBA legend in a red carpet helicopter crash at the Grammy 2020 on Sunday. "I still don't believe it. It's devastating, it's sad."

With two children of his own, Diplo could not help reflecting on the tragedy through the lens of fatherhood.

"I can't imagine losing one of my children or a father or a family member," said the composer and producer. "I was very young, my age, 41, and I had much more to do."

Set to perform a remix of "Old Town Road,quot; with Lil Nas X During the show, Diplo talked about the emotional weight of acting in the same stadium where Bryant played as Los Angeles Laker for decades.