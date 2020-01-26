The Grammy 2020 are ready to rock!

The biggest night of music attracts, yes, you guessed it, the most important music stars, and tonight is no different. With 15 different acts to perform, 84 categories to announce and at least one of RihannaDazzled jars are expected to make a covert appearance, this year's Grammy Awards are about to explode.

As the ceremony begins, we bring you exclusive details of the red carpet, behind the scenes and beyond, all in real time. Keep scrolling through all the behind-the-scenes action that cameras can't capture.

%MINIFYHTMLbe651f83663c2b112334c951b384500413% %MINIFYHTMLbe651f83663c2b112334c951b384500414%

Red carpet

3:00 pm. PST: Lizzo She is seen recreating her viral video of "goodbye, bitch,quot; in a golf cart behind the scenes. Watch the moment for yourself in the next video!

3:33 p.m. PST: Ben Platt Get a last minute makeup touch up before going out on the red carpet.

3:36 p.m. PST: Chris Brown and her little girl Royalty Get out of the Staples Center holding hands.

3:58 p.m. PST: Shawn mendes and his entourage are escorted to the red carpet, especially without a girlfriend Camila Cabello.