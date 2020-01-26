European summary: Juventus suffers a defeat against Napoli when Neymar inspires PSG to conquer Lille | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML660f81bf195aaf5a1e7b54d54a0695b311% %MINIFYHTML660f81bf195aaf5a1e7b54d54a0695b312%

The PSG moved 10 points at the top of Ligue 1 after a 2-0 victory over Lille; Real Madrid reaches the top of the League





Cristiano Ronaldo is reserved and shows his frustration when Napoli beat Juventus

Juventus' lead at the top of Series A was reduced to three points after suffering a 2-0 loss against Napoli.

Piotr Zielinski gave the hosts the advantage from a short distance after his international teammate Wojciech Szczesny pushed Lorenzo Insigne's long course on his way.

Insigne then doubled the advantage of his team with a volley shot by José Callejon, helped by a slight deviation from Matthijs de Ligt.

In the meantime, Inter de MilanThe title challenge took another blow after they had a 1-1 draw for Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku shows his despair after missing an opportunity

Radja Nainggolan, lent by Inter, returned to torment his parent club with an equalizer at 12 minutes to cancel Lautaro Martínez's first game.

It was Inter's third successive draw in Serie A, and they could be six points away. Juventus if Maurizio Sarri's team wins in Napoli then.

Radja Nainggolan was on the results sheet for Cagliari against Inter Milan

Third place straight moved within two points of Inter after a 1-1 draw with Rome in the derby of Rome.

The questionable goalkeeper contributed to the stalemate, a result that weakens the hopes of the Lazio league title and left Rome hanging precariously in the last place of the Champions League.

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha charged forward to grab a high ball, but miscalculated its timing, allowing Roma striker Edin Dzeko to score.

His Roma counterpart, Pau López, almost scored a strange goal on his own door when his punch from a corner bounced off the crossbar, but Francesco Acerbi shot on the rebound.

Francesco Acerbi capitalized on a Pau López goal error at the level

Lazio continues third after seeing his winning streak of 11 games, but misses the opportunity to reach the level with Inter in second place.

The Roma remain in fourth place, advancing one point Atalantawho hit Torino 7-0 on Saturday.

Parma rose to seventh after a 2-0 victory over Udinese with goals from Riccardo Gagliolo and Dejan Kulusevski, whose rights were recently acquired by Juventus.

Hellas Verona are two points further back in the ninth after a 3-0 victory over Lecce, with goals from Pawel Dawidowicz, Matteo Pessina and Giampaolo Pazzini. Sampdoria Y Sassuolo tied 0-0.

La Liga: Real Leapfrog Barcelona

Nacho celebrates his last winner for Real Madrid against Real Valladolid

Real Madrid He moved over Barcelona to first place in La Liga with Nacho's goal 12 minutes away from the time ensuring a 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid.

Valladolid's resolution was finally broken when Nacho got up to face Toni Kroos's cross. The Zinedine Zidane team advanced three points ahead of Barcelona a day after the defending champions lost 2-0 in Valencia.

In the meantime, Getafe moved up Atletico Madrid fourth after the edge Real Betis 1-0 at home with late penalty.

Substitute Angel Rodríguez converted the point shot in the 89th minute after Alex Moreno of Betis handled the ball in the area.

Atlético had a 0-0 draw at home against the threatened decline Leganés, extending his winning streak to four games in all competitions.

Ligue 1: Neymar helps PSG win, recalls Sala

Neymar's grief helped Paris Saint-Germain win over Lille

Neymar was in a class of his own again on Sunday, scoring a double to help Paris Saint Germain extends its lead in Ligue 1 to 10 points with a 2-0 victory in Lille.

Brazilian forward Neymar found the bottom of the net on both sides of the interval with a sublime shot and a penalty to put the PSG at 52 points in 21 games.

Second place Marseilles they were stopped in a deadlock with no goals at home for Angers on Saturday.

Lille fell to seventh with 31 points.

Elsewhere, Nantes Fans paid an emotional tribute to Emiliano Sala before Sunday's home game against Bordeaux, a year after the death of the Argentine striker in a plane crash shook the world of football.

Nantes paid tribute to former striker Emiliano Sala on the anniversary of his death.

A giant image of Sala was shown in the central circle before the French league match at Stade de la Beaujoire and images of him playing in the traditional yellow and green of Nantes were shown on a giant screen.

After nine minutes of Sunday's game, the crowd sang Sala's name for a long time. Sala wore the number 9 shirt of Nantes with great pride, and the number has been removed by the club.

Bordeaux won the game 1-0 with veteran striker Jimmy Briand scoring with a low volley from inside the penalty area. Nantes had his Brazilian midfielder Andrei Girotto ejected early in the second half by a second yellow card. Nantes occupies the sixth place and Bordeaux occupies the tenth.

Nantes players talk to their fans at the end of the game with Bordeaux

Elsewhere, Karl Toko Ekambi scored on his Lyon debut in a 3-0 home win against last place Toulouse.

The Cameroonian striker, who joined from the Spanish team Villarreal, completed the score in 77, while Lyon maintained its undefeated start until 2020.

Maxwell Cornet opened the scoring for Lyon in the 29th minute and striker Moussa Dembele added the second. Lyon, which reached the final of the League Cup on Tuesday, rose to fifth place.

