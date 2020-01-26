European summary: Inter Milan loses ground in the Serie A title race when Nantes honors Emiliano Sala | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML74fe39f4ba1135af9cc24005cabef65711% %MINIFYHTML74fe39f4ba1135af9cc24005cabef65712%

On loan, Radja Nainggolan won Cagliari a point against his parent club





The challenge for the Inter Milan title took another blow after Cagliari drew 1-1 in Serie A on Sunday.

Radja Nainggolan, lent by Inter, returned to torment his parent club with an equalizer at 12 minutes to cancel Lautaro Martínez's first game.

It was Inter's third successive draw in Serie A, and they could be six points away. Juventus if Maurizio Sarri's team wins in Napoli then.

Third place straight moved within two points of Inter after a 1-1 draw with Rome in the derby of Rome.

The questionable goalkeeper contributed to the stalemate, a result that weakens the hopes of the Lazio league title and left Rome hanging precariously in the last place of the Champions League.

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha charged forward to grab a high ball, but miscalculated its timing, allowing Roma striker Edin Dzeko to score.

His Roma counterpart, Pau López, almost scored a strange goal on his own door when his punch from a corner bounced off the crossbar, but Francesco Acerbi shot on the rebound.

Francesco Acerbi capitalized on a Pau López goal error at the level

Lazio continues third after seeing his winning streak of 11 games, but misses the opportunity to reach the level with Inter in second place.

The Roma remain in fourth place, advancing one point Atalantawho hit Torino 7-0 on Saturday.

Parma rose to seventh after a 2-0 victory over Udinese with goals from Riccardo Gagliolo and Dejan Kulusevski, whose rights were recently acquired by Juventus.

Hellas Verona are two points further back in the ninth after a 3-0 victory over Lecce, with goals from Pawel Dawidowicz, Matteo Pessina and Giampaolo Pazzini. Sampdoria Y Sassuolo tied 0-0.

Link 1: Nantes honors Sala

Nantes paid tribute to former striker Emiliano Sala on the anniversary of his death.

Nantes Fans paid an emotional tribute to Emiliano Sala before Sunday's home game against Bordeaux, a year after the death of the Argentine striker in a plane crash shook the world of football.

A giant image of Sala was shown in the central circle before the French league match at Stade de la Beaujoire and images of him playing in the traditional yellow and green of Nantes were shown on a giant screen.

After nine minutes of Sunday's game, the crowd sang Sala's name for a long time. Sala wore the number 9 shirt of Nantes with great pride, and the number has been removed by the club.

Bordeaux won the game 1-0 with veteran striker Jimmy Briand scoring with a low volley from inside the penalty area. Nantes had his Brazilian midfielder Andrei Girotto ejected early in the second half by a second yellow card. Nantes occupies the sixth place and Bordeaux occupies the tenth.

Nantes players talk to their fans at the end of the game with Bordeaux

Elsewhere, Karl Toko Ekambi scored on his Lyon debut in a 3-0 home win against last place Toulouse.

The Cameroonian striker, who joined from the Spanish team Villarreal, completed the score in 77, while Lyon maintained its undefeated start until 2020.

Maxwell Cornet opened the scoring for Lyon in the 29th minute and striker Moussa Dembl added the second. Lyon, which reached the final of the League Cup on Tuesday, rose to fifth place.