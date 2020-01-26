Erica Mena has a message for her followers: "I really deserve it,quot;

Erica Mena shared a message on her social media account, addressing the people who protect her. Look what the future mom had to say.

‘If you see me happy, leave me alone. I really deserve this $ hit. ✨🌹 fit: @frombritt, "Erica subtitled her post.

Somoene said: "She looks so well pregnant that you can literally see the brightness," and another commenter posted this: "You keep shining, girl, you don't stop congratulations!" In everything, you started 🙏❤️ ’

Another follower wrote: & # 39; The most beautiful preggo + the best preggo style of all time & # 39; & # 39; and another person said: & # 39; Yes, yes, don't worry about those who hate, they will always hate. I'm so happy for you, congratulations on the marriage with you and your husband. & # 39;

Another fan praised Erica and said: & # 39; @iamerica_mena your pregnancy photos have been 🔥🔥🔥 Continuous Blessings Queen & # 39 ;, while someone else posted this: & # 39; You're so lucky you're so beautiful when I was pregnant when I was pregnant it seemed like a demon. & # 39;

One commenter posted: ‘Gorgeous mama never. I never comment on your photos because I know they will be lost in the comments … but this one … ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ I need you to know how much you shine and how beautiful you look! I love you Erica ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ’

Someone else said: "She will arrive when she comes, I can say it from your stomach!"

Erica is waiting to meet her and Safaree's girl and has been living her best life these days.

Apart from this, she really supports her husband, Safaree, and has been promoting her new album for a while.

Recently, he told fans and followers that the album had just been released, and asked people what his favorite song on the album was. Fans love the way she supports her husband and they see inspiration in her.



