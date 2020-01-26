Erdogan of Turkey: There is no military solution to the conflict in Libya | Turkey News

%MINIFYHTMLc8c3a3cf9ea214e4cf3e84c2d3084e7911% %MINIFYHTMLc8c3a3cf9ea214e4cf3e84c2d3084e7912%

The unilateral recourse to force will not bring peace to Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on the first two-day visit to Algeria.

"We reiterate that a solution to the conflict in Libya cannot be achieved through military means," Erdogan said during a press conference with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Sunday.

"We are constantly in contact with neighboring countries and the main international actors to achieve a permanent ceasefire and a return to political dialogue."

Erdogan earlier in the day criticized the military commander based in the east, Khalifa Haftar, for violating a fragile truce between his Libyan National Army (LNA) and the forces loyal to the Government of National Agreement (GNA) recognized by the UN.

Since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has barely had a stable government.

The fighting increased in April after Haftar launched an offensive to seize control of the capital, Tripoli, of the GNA, headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

Haftar, who is affiliated with a rival government in the east and enjoys the support, among others, of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and France, says his military campaign aims to "clean,quot; western Libya of "terrorist groups."

His critics accuse him of being a new budding Gaddafi.

Divergent interests

Erdogan's trip to Algeria, part of an African tour that will include stops in Gambia and Senegal, takes place amid renewed momentum from the international community to end Libya's long civil war.

President Tebboune, who attended a peace summit in Berlin last week in which more than 10 foreign powers agreed to suspend his support for the parties to the conflict, increased his participation in the Libyan peace process since he took office month.

But Algeria, which shares a 1,000 km long border with Libya, and Turkey have few common interests in Libya.

Ankara signed a controversial maritime border agreement with the besieged GNA in November that bothered several countries in the eastern Mediterranean.

That agreement defies the exclusive economic zones of Cyprus, Egypt and Greece, and grants Turkey the rights of drilling in the seabed with abundant resources.

However, Algeria's concerns are more immediate. He fears that armed groups in the sparsely populated border region may exploit the power vacuum in Libya to launch attacks within their territory.

The country has remained neutral throughout the conflict and recently expressed its willingness to organize peace talks between the two sides.

Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum on Thursday received his counterparts from the other five countries that border Libya, in addition to Mali.

A joint statement at the end of the talks said that the foreign ministers "urged the belligerent Libyans to enter into a dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations and with the help of the African Union and the neighbors of Libya to reach an agreement global away from any foreign interference. "