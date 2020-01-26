England beat South Africa to finish the Vitality Nations Cup at the top | Netball news





Laura Malcolm and England achieved an exciting victory over South Africa in the Copper Box

It may not have been the final masterpiece of the Cup of Nations that Vitality Roses and Jess Thirlby wanted, but their young players achieved an exciting 65-63 victory over South Africa to end the Vitality Nations Cup in third place.

The loss to Jamaica on Saturday meant that England was consigned to competition for third place with Proteas on Sunday afternoon instead of the final masterpiece, but the two teams are quickly becoming rivals and served another classic in the capital.

In July, the couple faced in the match for the bronze medal in Liverpool at the World Cup and a sixth meeting in six months brought a fifth victory for England, and they had to do it the hard way while South Africa was recovering from a seven goal goal. Half-time deficit to lead with only a couple of minutes remaining.

But head coach Thirlby has put his faith in youth, and in the face of another noisy and sold crowd, they struggled with the pressure to weather South Africa's storm and claim a two-goal victory that hints at a bright future.

With Geva Mentor, Helen Housby, Jo Harten, Eboni Beckford-Chambers and Captain Serena Guthrie missing, a large number of new names have increased court time as the Roses begin to look toward the next four-year cycle.

That will include a Commonwealth Games home and the World Cup in South Africa and George Fisher and Amy Carter in particular have stepped up in the last eight days.

Vitality Nations Cup: The Scores January 19 Jamaica 59-54 South Africa England 48-64 New Zealand January 22 Jamaica 45-71 New Zealand England 58-53 South Africa Saturday New Zealand 48-41 South Africa England 66-70 Jamaica Sunday England v South Africa New Zealand v Jamaica

The couple was taken to the starting lineup of Thirlby, Carter for the first time in his fledgling career in Roses and goalkeeper Razia Quashia also received a start on the defensive end.

The rapid start of England was matched by a slower effort from South Africa, as four games in eight days began to take their toll. The hosts got the best of the first exchanges, opening an initiative courtesy of Eleanor Cardwell and Fisher.

The youthful enthusiasm also brought the occasional mistake of England and South Africa, which ended in the first quarter with only a couple of goals in the first 15 minutes.

A dominant second quarter saw the Roses cease control, the introduction of Kadeen Corbin for a slightly limping Cardwell, but again impressive, he saw no relief in scoring when England eliminated errors and forced the crucial losses that saw them in a 36 -29 advantage at rest.

The energetic proteas roar back

A goal-by-goal start in the second half saw the deficit remain at seven until England gave away the ball at low cost after its own central pass.

Lenize Potgieter said the Proteas were capitalized to reduce the difference to five. And five became four when South Africa pounced on a Carter mistake and then, with his first touch, Zanele Vimbela recovered the ball to continue the change at the time South Africa approached one.

At the goal, Vimbela did it again to give Potgieter the opportunity to level up, but with the opportunity to lead the competition for the first time, South Africa saw England regain control through the tireless Jade Clarke.

England v South Africa: the score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FOOT England 17 19 13 sixteen Sixty-five South Africa fifteen 14 19 fifteen 63

With Cardwell returning once again joining Fisher, the Roses did enough to maintain the slightest advantage before the last quarter.

A goal for good and with the game on the line, Thirlby brought Quashie back into the lineup, gave Laura Malcolm a side defense exit and moved Clarke to the center. The result was instantaneous when England opened a three-goal lead.

Once again, the Roses tried to force the problem, but after giving away the ball, England was not willing to end the week on a losing note and it was Cardwell who delivered the ball to maintain a two-goal lead.

The mistakes continued to plague them and Potgeiter was in a relentless mood to level up the remaining seven minutes and then achieve consecutive goals to give the Proteas a two-goal lead.

A frantic last quarter still had another twist, since an unforced error in South Africa's shot circle returned the ball to England, Fisher pounced to maximize the damage and then gave England the advantage again within a few seconds of Your own central pass.

As he has done throughout the series, Francis came up with the decisive moment of the game, recovering the ball with just under a minute, which allowed Fisher to open the crucial three-goal advantage he saw the Roses in House.

The teams

Start lines England South Africa Razia Quashie G K Phumza Maweni Stacey Francis GD Karla Pretorious Jade clarke Wd Shadine Van der Merwe Amy Carter C Khanyisa Chawane Nat Haythornthwaite Washington Izette Griesel Eleanor Cardwell Georgia Rademan Lefebre George fisher GS Lenize Pogieter Replacements Corbin, Malcolm, Pitman Hamburger, Dreyer, Msomi Shimmin, Williams Venter, Vimbela

